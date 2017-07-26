|
IdeaPad 710S takes your productivity and entertainment to the next level with top-notch components and a 13-inch package.
PROCESSOR & STORAGE
Lenovo IdeaPad 710S (Source: Lenovo)
Lenovo’s IdeaPad 710s gets the faster Intel 7th Gen Core processors to handle demanding applications and projects. The processor couple with a high-speed PCIe solid-state drive gives you fast loading and processing of your favorite productivity programs and games.
MEMORY
Memory on the IdeaPad 710S amounts to 8.0GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz (Onboard) which allows you to handle more programs simultaneously without slowing your system down. If you need more RAM, Idea can support up to GB.
DISPLAY
IdeaPad 710S has a 13.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, which delivers bright, sharp visuals. The extremely narrow .2" thin bezel is almost 50% thinner than most laptops of its class. Enjoy a full viewing experience on an almost seamless display.
AUDIO
Photo Source: Lenovo
The Ideapad 710S delivers an immersive cinema experience with the thrill of live performance. It has built-in JBL stereo speakers which combine to give you the full-impact of surround sound, upon demand.
CONNECTIVITY
Enjoy ultrafast connection to the internet and other devices with 802.11 a/c WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. The 802.11 a/c WiFi standard gives you three times the connection speeds of 802.11 b/g/n.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 710s
|
Processor
|
7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U Processor (2.50GHz 3MB)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Home 64
|
Display
Resolution
|
13.3" FHD IPS AntiGlare (1920x1080) with integrated camera
1920x1080
|
Graphics
|
Intel® HD Graphics 620
|
Memory
|
8.0GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz (Onboard)
|
Camera
|
720p
|
Storage
|
256GB PCIe SSD
|
Battery
|
Up to 8 Hours Local Video Playback
|
Audio
|
JBL® Stereo Speakers with Dolby® Audio Premium
|
Conectivity
|
802.11 AC (2x2) WiFi + Bluetooth® 4.0
|
Ports
|
2 x USB 3.0 (1 x always-on charging)
4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
Audio Combo Jack
Micro HDMI™-out
|
Special Features
|
Lenovo™ OneKey Recovery
Lenovo™ Companion 3.0
Lenovo™ Photo Master
Lenovo™ SHAREit
Lenovo™ REACHit
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
12.09" x 8.42" x 0.55" / 307 x 214 x 13.9
mm
|
Weight
|
Starting at 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
Source: Lenovo
"There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance." -- Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer
|
Most Popular ArticlesApple Watch Series 3 – Here is what we found so far.
July 23, 2017, 7:30 AM
Essential PH-1 – Coming to North America, Western Europe and Japan.
July 20, 2017, 7:40 AM
Movidius deep learning USB Stick
July 21, 2017, 6:00 AM
HP ZBook Studio G4 – Workstation Power in a Durable Mobile Design
July 20, 2017, 7:30 AM
ASUS ZenBook Flip – The Signature Edition 2 in 1 Laptop
July 19, 2017, 6:56 AM