Lenovo IdeaPad 710S  (Source: Lenovo)
IdeaPad 710S takes your productivity and entertainment to the next level with top-notch components and a 13-inch package.

PROCESSOR & STORAGE
Lenovo’s IdeaPad 710s gets the faster Intel 7th Gen Core processors to handle demanding applications and projects. The processor couple with a high-speed PCIe solid-state drive gives you fast loading and processing of your favorite productivity programs and games.
 
MEMORY
Memory on the IdeaPad 710S amounts to 8.0GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz (Onboard) which allows you to handle more programs simultaneously without  slowing your system down. If you need more RAM, Idea can support up to GB.
 
DISPLAY
IdeaPad 710S has a 13.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, which delivers bright, sharp visuals. The extremely narrow .2" thin bezel is almost 50% thinner than most laptops of its class.  Enjoy a full viewing experience on an almost seamless display.



AUDIO

Closeup of Lenovo IdeaPad 710S ports and keyboard
Photo Source: Lenovo

The Ideapad 710S delivers an immersive cinema experience with the thrill of live performance. It has built-in JBL stereo speakers which combine to give you the full-impact of surround sound, upon demand.
 
CONNECTIVITY
Enjoy ultrafast connection to the internet and other devices with 802.11 a/c WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. The 802.11 a/c WiFi standard gives you three times the connection speeds of 802.11 b/g/n.
 

Here are the SPECS:
Lenovo IdeaPad 710s
Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U Processor (2.50GHz 3MB)
Operating System Windows 10 Home 64
Display
Resolution		 13.3" FHD IPS AntiGlare (1920x1080) with integrated camera
1920x1080
Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 620
Memory 8.0GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz (Onboard)
Camera 720p
Storage 256GB PCIe SSD
Battery Up to 8 Hours Local Video Playback
Audio JBL® Stereo Speakers with Dolby® Audio Premium
Conectivity 802.11 AC (2x2) WiFi + Bluetooth® 4.0
Ports 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x always-on charging)
4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
Audio Combo Jack
Micro HDMI™-out
Special Features Lenovo™ OneKey Recovery
Lenovo™ Companion 3.0
Lenovo™ Photo Master
Lenovo™ SHAREit
Lenovo™ REACHit
Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.09" x 8.42" x 0.55" / 307 x 214 x 13.9
mm
Weight Starting at 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
 

Source: Lenovo




