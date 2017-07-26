

Hardware Lenovo IdeaPad 710S – Unyielding Performance

Lenovo IdeaPad 710S (Source: Lenovo) IdeaPad 710S takes your productivity and entertainment to the next level with top-notch components and a 13-inch package.





Lenovo’s IdeaPad 710s gets the faster Intel 7 th Gen Core processors to handle demanding applications and projects. The processor couple with a high-speed PCIe solid-state drive gives you fast loading and processing of your favorite productivity programs and games.



MEMORY

Memory on the IdeaPad 710S amounts to 8.0GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz (Onboard) which allows you to handle more programs simultaneously without slowing your system down. If you need more RAM, Idea can support up to GB.



DISPLAY

IdeaPad 710S has a 13.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, which delivers bright, sharp visuals. The extremely narrow .2" thin bezel is almost 50% thinner than most laptops of its class. Enjoy a full viewing experience on an almost seamless display.







AUDIO





Photo Source: Lenovo



The Ideapad 710S delivers an immersive cinema experience with the thrill of live performance. It has built-in JBL stereo speakers which combine to give you the full-impact of surround sound, upon demand.



CONNECTIVITY

Enjoy ultrafast connection to the internet and other devices with 802.11 a/c WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. The 802.11 a/c WiFi standard gives you three times the connection speeds of 802.11 b/g/n.





Here are the SPECS:

Lenovo IdeaPad 710s Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U Processor (2.50GHz 3MB) Operating System Windows 10 Home 64 Display

Resolution 13.3" FHD IPS AntiGlare (1920x1080) with integrated camera

1920x1080 Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 620 Memory 8.0GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz (Onboard) Camera 720p Storage 256GB PCIe SSD Battery Up to 8 Hours Local Video Playback Audio JBL ® Stereo Speakers with Dolby ® Audio Premium Conectivity 802.11 AC (2x2) WiFi + Bluetooth ® 4.0 Ports 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x always-on charging)

4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)

Audio Combo Jack

Micro HDMI™-out Special Features Lenovo™ OneKey Recovery

Lenovo™ Companion 3.0

Lenovo™ Photo Master

Lenovo™ SHAREit

Lenovo™ REACHit Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.09" x 8.42" x 0.55" / 307 x 214 x 13.9

mm Weight Starting at 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)





