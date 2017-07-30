Good news, if you are planning to buy a new laptop with a reasonable price, a few available in the market

Of course these laptops handle basic tasks such as working with word processors, simple photo-editors, spreadsheets, browsing, and movie watching.

HP Pavilion 11-AB005TU is a laptop with a 11.6 “ display touchscreen and comes with 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 processor, 500 GB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive including Intel HD 405 Graphics, windows 10 home operating system, integrated web camera and powered with 802.11 A/C . It also, has three lithium Ion cells, 2 USB Ports and dual speakers.







HP Pavilion 11



Next on the list is Acer Aspire R3 – 131T

This 11.6- inch convertible laptop has a processor and graphics components consisting of 1.6 GHz Pentium N3710 processor, Intel HD graphics 405 along with storage of 4GB RAM, 500 GB hard drive and Windows 10.

The Gadgets peak review result shows total score of: 80% price, 100% performance, 80% workmanship 80%.







Acer Aspire R3 – 131T



Lenovo 110-15 ACL with display size of 15.6“ comes with processor and graphics: 2.5 GHz AMD A8-7410 processor and Radeon R5 graphics RAM and 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and Windows 10 including a USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. This is another affordable laptop that has dependable processing power, good memory and plenty of storage and multiple graphics options starting at $314.99







Lenovo 110-15 ACL



Acer Aspire ES



This award winning laptop is powered by Intel Core rated from the price to features 9/10 and comes with 11.6 –inches display with components consisting of 2GHz Intel Celeron dual-core processor, Intel HD graphics RAM and storage of 4GB RAM, 32 GB hard drive and Windows 10 Home. Comes with 2 USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 ports, and one Mini HDMI starting at $266.00







DOS Dell Vostro 3568



Dell also has affordable laptops such as DOS Dell Vostro 3568 (7th gen Core i5 -7200U/4GB/1 TB/DOS integrated graphics) Black. Or Lava Helium 14 Atom Quad core with 2GB and 32GB Emmc storage. Under $350.00