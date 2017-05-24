The South Korean tech giant LG, has launched a new smartphone called ‘Venture’ which comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The company claims that it has passed 14 MLSTD 810 G tests for resistance to shocks and extreme temperatures. According to the company this smartphone capable of being immersed in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.



As far as specifications: LG X Venture has a 5.3-inch Full HD display along with 1080x1920 pixel resolution running Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It is powered by and Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. Also there is 32GB of internal storage, with support for micro SD cards.