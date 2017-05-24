|
The South Korean tech giant LG, has launched a new smartphone called ‘Venture’ which comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
The company claims that it has passed 14 MLSTD 810 G tests for resistance to shocks and extreme temperatures. According to the company this smartphone capable of being immersed in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.
As far as specifications: LG X Venture has a 5.3-inch Full HD display along with 1080x1920 pixel resolution running Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It is powered by and Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. Also there is 32GB of internal storage, with support for micro SD cards.
Featured with 16MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP wide –angle front camera. It is equipped with fingerprint sensor on the front below the display, along with two more capacitive navigation buttons.
This device is powered by 4100mAh battery with Quick Charge Support. And comes with 4G VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and GLONASS. This smartphone comes in Black and Brown color and will hit the market in coming weeks.
