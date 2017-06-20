|
The LG G6 is a sleek smartphone with a large 5.7-inch display, rounded corners and narrow bezels that still fits comfortably in your hand.
One of the first eye-catching features on the LG G6 is the large 5.7-inch display which has a 18:9 FullVision format and delivers 80% body to screen ratio. This give plenty of display for browsing, gaming, and watching movies and videos.
LG G6 (Source: LG)
Dolby Vision provides dramatic color, contrast and brightness while Quad HD+ resolution provides superior picture quality for a true-to-life visual experience.
LG G6 come with Google Assistant which is Google’s intelligent personal voice assistant. You can ask questions, give voice requests as well as have two-way conversations.
The LG G6 features Android 7.0 Nougat which improves performance to provide better productivity, better gaming, and a better overall experience. The onboard processors are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 which runs at 2.35 GHz plus the 1.6 GHz Quad-Core Custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo.
Apps run smoothly thanks to 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and microSD card support of up to 2TB.
G6 comes in black or platinum colored aluminum shell. The front screen and rear camera feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Back of the G6 is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Photo Source: LG
Not only is the LG G6 loaded with excellent features such as wireless charging and fingerprint ID, this phone is built tough. LG G6 has met international battery testing standards and passed 14 different military-standard 810G tests.
Here are the SPECS:
|
LG G6
|
Display
|
5.7" QHD Plus FullVision (2880 x 1440) with 564 ppi and 18:9 Aspect Ratio
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 821 2.35 GHz + 1.6 GHz Quad-Core Custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
|
RAM
Internal Memory
|
4 GB
32 GB
|
Storage
|
microSD card up to 2 TB
|
Camera/Video
|
Dual Real Cameras
Front Camera
Rear Camcorder
|
13 MP Standard-Angle Lens – 71 degrees, 1/3.06" image sensor, f/1.8 low light1
13 MP Wide-Angle Lens – 125 degrees, 1/3.06" image sensor, f/2.4 low light
Camera Resolutions: up to 4160 x 3120
5 MP Wide-Angle Lens2 – 100 degrees, f/2.2 low light; toggle for standard-angle (82 degrees) option
Front Camera Resolutions: 2560 x 2160
Hi-Fi Video Recording3 – record video with higher-quality sound
Steady Record 2.0 – record smoother, clearer videos on the move
Electronic Image Stabilization - capture sharp video quickly with less blur
Slow-Motion Video Recording1 – 1280 x 720 resolution, 120 FPS
Video Resolutions: up to 3840 x 2160
|
Protection
|
IP68 Water and Dust Resistance
Shock Resistant with MIL-STD-810G Testing
Metal Body with Glass Backing
|
Special Features
|
Rear Key with Fingerprint ID
Wireless Charging with Compatible Dock
|
Bluetooth
|
4.2
|
Wi-Fi
|
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|
Dimensions
|
5.86" (H) x 2.83" (W) x 0.31" (D)
|
Weight
|
5.74 oz
|
Battery
|
3,300 mAh Non-Removable
Source: LG
"Vista runs on Atom ... It's just no one uses it". -- Intel CEO Paul Otellini
|
Most Popular ArticlesApple iPhone 8 & its features confirmed, and Wow, iPhone9?
June 19, 2017, 7:39 AM
Samsung Chromebook Plus Laptop and Tablet Combo.
June 15, 2017, 6:00 AM
The 2nd Generation Eero Wi-Fi Router – Twice as Powerful and Twice as Fast
June 14, 2017, 7:28 AM
Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Pro & J7 Max Smartphone.
June 14, 2017, 7:45 AM
Origin EON17-X – The Laptop with Extreme Mobile VR Ready Engineering
June 15, 2017, 7:49 AM