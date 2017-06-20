

Gadgets LG G6 – Big Smart Phone with Big Features and Big Warranty

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

LG G6 (Source: LG) The LG G6 is a sleek smartphone with a large 5.7-inch display, rounded corners and narrow bezels that still fits comfortably in your hand.







Dolby Vision provides dramatic color, contrast and brightness while Quad HD+ resolution provides superior picture quality for a true-to-life visual experience.



LG G6 come with Google Assistant which is Google’s intelligent personal voice assistant. You can ask questions, give voice requests as well as have two-way conversations.



The LG G6 features Android 7.0 Nougat which improves performance to provide better productivity, better gaming, and a better overall experience. The onboard processors are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 which runs at 2.35 GHz plus the 1.6 GHz Quad-Core Custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo.



Apps run smoothly thanks to 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and microSD card support of up to 2TB.



G6 comes in black or platinum colored aluminum shell. The front screen and rear camera feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Back of the G6 is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.





Photo Source: LG



Not only is the LG G6 loaded with excellent features such as wireless charging and fingerprint ID, this phone is built tough. LG G6 has met international battery testing standards and passed 14 different military-standard 810G tests.



Here are the SPECS:

LG G6 Display 5.7" QHD Plus FullVision (2880 x 1440) with 564 ppi and 18:9 Aspect Ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 821 2.35 GHz + 1.6 GHz Quad-Core Custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo Operating System Android 7.0 (Nougat) RAM

Internal Memory 4 GB

32 GB Storage microSD card up to 2 TB Camera/Video Dual Real Cameras







Front Camera







Rear Camcorder 13 MP Standard-Angle Lens – 71 degrees, 1/3.06" image sensor, f/1.8 low light 1

13 MP Wide-Angle Lens – 125 degrees, 1/3.06" image sensor, f/2.4 low light

Camera Resolutions: up to 4160 x 3120



5 MP Wide-Angle Lens 2 – 100 degrees, f/2.2 low light; toggle for standard-angle (82 degrees) option

Front Camera Resolutions: 2560 x 2160



Hi-Fi Video Recording 3 – record video with higher-quality sound

Steady Record 2.0 – record smoother, clearer videos on the move

Electronic Image Stabilization - capture sharp video quickly with less blur

Slow-Motion Video Recording 1 – 1280 x 720 resolution, 120 FPS

Video Resolutions: up to 3840 x 2160 Protection IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

Shock Resistant with MIL-STD-810G Testing

Metal Body with Glass Backing Special Features Rear Key with Fingerprint ID

Wireless Charging with Compatible Dock Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dimensions 5.86" (H) x 2.83" (W) x 0.31" (D) Weight 5.74 oz Battery 3,300 mAh Non-Removable

One of the first eye-catching features on the LG G6 is the large 5.7-inch display which has a 18:9 FullVision format and delivers 80% body to screen ratio. This give plenty of display for browsing, gaming, and watching movies and videos.Dolby Vision provides dramatic color, contrast and brightness while Quad HD+ resolution provides superior picture quality for a true-to-life visual experience.LG G6 come with Google Assistant which is Google’s intelligent personal voice assistant. You can ask questions, give voice requests as well as have two-way conversations.The LG G6 features Android 7.0 Nougat which improves performance to provide better productivity, better gaming, and a better overall experience. The onboard processors are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 which runs at 2.35 GHz plus the 1.6 GHz Quad-Core Custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo.Apps run smoothly thanks to 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and microSD card support of up to 2TB.G6 comes in black or platinum colored aluminum shell. The front screen and rear camera feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Back of the G6 is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.Photo Source: LGNot only is the LG G6 loaded with excellent features such as wireless charging and fingerprint ID, this phone is built tough. LG G6 has met international battery testing standards and passed 14 different military-standard 810G tests.Here are the SPECS: Source: LG





"Vista runs on Atom ... It's just no one uses it". -- Intel CEO Paul Otellini