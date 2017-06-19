|
The LG Exalt LTE as the name implies is designed specifically for Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
LG moved away from the classic slab look for the Exalt LTE and went with the once popular flip-phone design with physical buttons.
LG Exalt LTE (Source: LG)
The LG Exalt LTE has better features than flip-phones of old, but is out of its league when compared to standard slab smartphones currently in use today. This flip-phone is silver on the outer shell and black on the inside. There are physical buttons for interacting with the phone with special dedicated keys for camera, speakerphone, and voice command.
Photo Source: LG
This flip-phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.1 GHz Quad-Core processor and 8GB of internal memory of which 4.3GB is usable. There is support for microSD cards up to 32GB.
It has a 3-inch WQVGA screen with 400 x 200 pixel resolution and 155ppi. The screen is big enough to easily read text messages, browse the web, or view pictures. There a 5.0 megapixel camera on board that takes high resolution pictures and HD-quality video.
Photo Source: LG
LG Exalt also features HD Voice for digital high-resolution sound during conversations. Noisy environments are not a problem thanks to the included hearing assistance that amplifies the sound making it easier to hear. Also, there is a text-to-speech function that can read your text messages out loud so your hands are free to do other things.
The LG Exalt handheld has a removable 1,470mAh battery that provides up to 6 hours of talk time and up to 10 days of standby time.
Verizon is selling the Exalt LTE as its first 4G LTE only phone for $168. (Note this is an LTE-only phone as it doesn't work with the carrier's 3G CDMA network.)
|
LG Exalt LTE
|
Display
|
|
|
3.0" WQVGA TFT Color LCD (400 x 240) pixels; 155 ppi
|
Screen Resolution
|
400 x 240 pixels
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 1.1 GHz Quad-Core
|
Internal Memory
|
8 GB (up to 4.3 GB usable)
|
microSD card
|
Up to 32 GB
|
Camera
Camera Resolution
|
5 MP Autofocus Camera with a Dedicated Key
2560 x 1920 (default)
|
HD Camcorder Resolution
|
Up to HD at 30 FPS
|
Music Player
|
For AAC, AAC+, AMR, eAAC+, FLAC, M4A, MIDI, MP3, OGG, PCM, QCP, and WAV Formats
|
Ports
|
Micro USB Charging Port with USB Charging via Computer
|
Bluetooth
|
4.1
|
Dimensions
|
4.44" (H) x 2.13" (W) x 0.69" (D)
|
Weight
|
4.59 oz. (Battery Included)
|
Battery
Talk Time
Standby Time
|
1,470 mAh (Removable)
Up to 6 hours (VoLTE)
Up to 10 days (LTE)
Source: LG
