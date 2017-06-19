backtop

Print

LG Exalt LTE  (Source: LG)
The LG Exalt LTE as the name implies is designed specifically for Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

LG moved away from the classic slab look for the Exalt LTE and went with the once popular flip-phone design with physical buttons.
 
The LG Exalt LTE has better features than flip-phones of old, but is out of its league when compared to standard slab smartphones currently in use today. This flip-phone is silver on the outer shell and black on the inside.  There are physical buttons for interacting with the phone with special dedicated keys for camera, speakerphone, and voice command.


Photo Source: LG

This flip-phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.1 GHz Quad-Core processor and 8GB of internal memory of which 4.3GB is usable. There is support for microSD cards up to 32GB.

It has a 3-inch WQVGA screen with 400 x 200 pixel resolution and 155ppi. The screen is big enough to easily read text messages, browse the web, or view pictures. There a 5.0 megapixel camera on board that takes high resolution pictures and HD-quality video.


Photo Source: LG
 
LG Exalt also features HD Voice for digital high-resolution sound during conversations. Noisy environments are not a problem thanks to the included hearing assistance that amplifies the sound making it easier to hear. Also, there is a text-to-speech function that can read your text messages out loud so your hands are free to do other things.
 
The LG Exalt handheld has a removable 1,470mAh battery that provides up to 6 hours of talk time and up to 10 days of standby time.
Verizon is selling the Exalt LTE as its first 4G LTE only phone for $168. (Note this is an LTE-only phone as it doesn't work with the carrier's 3G CDMA network.)

LG Exalt LTE
Display
  3.0" WQVGA TFT Color LCD (400 x 240) pixels; 155 ppi
 
Screen Resolution 400 x 240 pixels
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 1.1 GHz Quad-Core
Internal Memory 8 GB (up to 4.3 GB usable)
microSD card Up to 32 GB
Camera
Camera Resolution		 5 MP Autofocus Camera with a Dedicated Key
2560 x 1920 (default)
HD Camcorder Resolution Up to HD at 30 FPS
Music Player For AAC, AAC+, AMR, eAAC+, FLAC, M4A, MIDI, MP3, OGG, PCM, QCP, and WAV Formats
Ports Micro USB Charging Port with USB Charging via Computer
Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions 4.44" (H) x 2.13" (W) x 0.69" (D)
Weight 4.59 oz. (Battery Included)
Battery
Talk Time
Standby Time		 1,470 mAh (Removable)
Up to 6 hours (VoLTE)
Up to 10 days (LTE)
 

Source: LG




"Intel is investing heavily (think gazillions of dollars and bazillions of engineering man hours) in resources to create an Intel host controllers spec in order to speed time to market of the USB 3.0 technology." -- Intel blogger Nick Knupffer



Latest Blog Posts
Amazon Fire HD 8
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Chromecast Support for Oculus Gear VR.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft Office Now Available in the Windows Store.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 17, 2017, 5:26 AM
The portable Intel Compute Card
Nenfort Golit - Jun 16, 2017, 6:28 AM
The Smallest Android Phone in the World
Nenfort Golit - Jun 15, 2017, 6:00 AM
What is the Move of Google on its Android gadgets?
DailyTech Staff - Jun 14, 2017, 7:56 AM
You Can Now Pre-order Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Nenfort Golit - Jun 14, 2017, 6:00 AM
Sony’s New E Ink Watch is now on sale in Japan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 AM
Amazon is offering a discount for prime membership.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 12, 2017, 6:00 AM
XBOX One S - Price cut to $199 ahead of the opening of Project Scorpio.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 11, 2017, 6:00 AM
Facebook Files Plans to Track Your Emotions
Elroy Bethell - Jun 10, 2017, 7:20 AM
Something big at Apple
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 8:15 AM
Amazon is ending its unlimited cloud storage plan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 9, 2017, 7:01 AM
Bots you need to check out this week.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 8, 2017, 6:12 AM
Microsoft is Redesigning Skype
Nenfort Golit - Jun 7, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
Nenfort Golit - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
Nenfort Golit - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
Nenfort Golit - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM
Microsoft Bring its Planner App to iOS and Android.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 3, 2017, 6:00 AM
Android founder displays new Smartphone
Nenfort Golit - Jun 2, 2017, 6:00 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki