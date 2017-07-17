backtop

Gadgets LG Aristo – Smart and Innovative
Elroy Bethell - July 17, 2017 7:05 AM
LG Aristo  (Source: LG)
LG Aristo innovates the selfie with its “Gesture Interval Shot “ technique.

The LG Aristo is an Android smartphone that features a 5.0-inch high-definition screen that delivers excellent color and clarity. This IPS capacitive touch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1280px and is multitouch capable.

This smartphone has a low memory of 1.5 GB which cannot be expanded, but you do get storage of 16 GB can be expanded with a microSD card.

Aristo comes pre-installed with Android OS v7.0 Nougat, which can be upgraded to a newer version of OS via a firmware update.

Aristo has sensors that measure physical quantities and transmit them to the application processor. The accelerometer is a built-in electronic component that measures tilt and motion. The proximity sensor detects when a user is holding the phone near their face during a call and turns off the display to prevent keypad presses and battery consumption from the display.

The Aristo has Dual SIM capability, which means that you can insert two different SIM cards and use them both from one phone.

Aristo’s camera has the following amazing features that make this is worth while low to mid-level buy.

Gesture Shot* Take selfies with a simple hand gesture
Selfie Light* Screen will illuminate a soft light around the photo preview for well-lit selfies
Auto Shot* Take selfies automatically using face detection
Burst Shot** Hold the shutter button to take multiple shots quickly.
Gesture Interval Shot* and Interval Shot* Make a fist twice or hold the shutter button to take four selfies on a timer
 
 

Here are the SPECS:
 
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
Operating System Android OS v7.0 (Nougat)
Display 5 inches IPS capacitive touch screen
720 x 1280 px
Tempered Glass
Graphics Adreno 308
Camera Front camera  5 MP
 
Rear camera
13 MP
4160 x 3120 px
autofocus
Memory RAM  1.5 GB
Internal storage 16 GB
Storage External storage microSD
Battery Li-Ion 2410 mAh
Talk Time Up to 17 hours and 10 minutes*
Standby Time Up to 14 days and 8 hours*
 
Sensors accelerometer
light
proximity
Dimensions (W x D x H) 144.8 x 72.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight §  142 g
 



