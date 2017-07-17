|
LG Aristo innovates the selfie with its “Gesture Interval Shot “ technique.
The LG Aristo is an Android smartphone that features a 5.0-inch high-definition screen that delivers excellent color and clarity. This IPS capacitive touch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1280px and is multitouch capable.
LG Aristo (Source: LG)
This smartphone has a low memory of 1.5 GB which cannot be expanded, but you do get storage of 16 GB can be expanded with a microSD card.
Aristo comes pre-installed with Android OS v7.0 Nougat, which can be upgraded to a newer version of OS via a firmware update.
Aristo has sensors that measure physical quantities and transmit them to the application processor. The accelerometer is a built-in electronic component that measures tilt and motion. The proximity sensor detects when a user is holding the phone near their face during a call and turns off the display to prevent keypad presses and battery consumption from the display.
The Aristo has Dual SIM capability, which means that you can insert two different SIM cards and use them both from one phone.
Aristo’s camera has the following amazing features that make this is worth while low to mid-level buy.
|
Gesture Shot*
|
Take selfies with a simple hand gesture
|
Selfie Light*
|
Screen will illuminate a soft light around the photo preview for well-lit selfies
|
Auto Shot*
|
Take selfies automatically using face detection
|
Burst Shot**
|
Hold the shutter button to take multiple shots quickly.
|
Gesture Interval Shot* and Interval Shot*
|
Make a fist twice or hold the shutter button to take four selfies on a timer
Here are the SPECS:
|
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
|
Operating System
|
Android OS v7.0 (Nougat)
|
Display
|
5 inches IPS capacitive touch screen
720 x 1280 px
Tempered Glass
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 308
|
Camera
|
Front camera 5 MP
Rear camera
13 MP
4160 x 3120 px
autofocus
|
Memory
|
RAM 1.5 GB
Internal storage 16 GB
|
Storage
|
External storage microSD
|
Battery
|
Li-Ion 2410 mAh
|
Talk Time
|
Up to 17 hours and 10 minutes*
|
Standby Time
|
Up to 14 days and 8 hours*
|
Sensors
|
accelerometer
light
proximity
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
144.8 x 72.1 x 8.1 mm
|
Weight
|
§ 142 g
"Can anyone tell me what MobileMe is supposed to do?... So why the f*** doesn't it do that?" -- Steve Jobs
|
Most Popular ArticlesComparison: Rock64 vs Raspberry Pi 3
July 11, 2017, 6:53 AM
30 People will get new Tesla Model 3 vehicles on July 28
July 11, 2017, 8:24 AM
Dell XPS 27 – Large Screen PC AlO with High-End Performance
July 10, 2017, 7:22 AM
ASUS VivoBook S15 – Thinner and Lighter Than Ever
July 12, 2017, 8:00 AM
Comparison: OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6
July 8, 2017, 8:17 AM