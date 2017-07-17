

Gadgets LG Aristo – Smart and Innovative

LG Aristo (Source: LG) LG Aristo innovates the selfie with its “Gesture Interval Shot “ technique.







This smartphone has a low memory of 1.5 GB which cannot be expanded, but you do get storage of 16 GB can be expanded with a microSD card.



Aristo comes pre-installed with Android OS v7.0 Nougat, which can be upgraded to a newer version of OS via a firmware update.



Aristo has sensors that measure physical quantities and transmit them to the application processor. The accelerometer is a built-in electronic component that measures tilt and motion. The proximity sensor detects when a user is holding the phone near their face during a call and turns off the display to prevent keypad presses and battery consumption from the display.



The Aristo has Dual SIM capability, which means that you can insert two different SIM cards and use them both from one phone.



Aristo’s camera has the following amazing features that make this is worth while low to mid-level buy.



Here are the SPECS:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 Operating System Android OS v7.0 (Nougat) Display 5 inches IPS capacitive touch screen

720 x 1280 px

Tempered Glass Graphics Adreno 308 Camera Front camera 5 MP



Rear camera

13 MP

4160 x 3120 px

autofocus Memory RAM 1.5 GB

Internal storage 16 GB Storage External storage microSD Battery Li-Ion 2410 mAh

Talk Time Up to 17 hours and 10 minutes* Standby Time Up to 14 days and 8 hours* Sensors accelerometer

light

proximity Dimensions (W x D x H) 144.8 x 72.1 x 8.1 mm Weight § 142 g







