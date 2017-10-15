The Kodak Pixpro Orbit 360 allows you three modes to take brilliant photos and videos and automatically share them on the go.





The Kodak Pixpro Orbit 360 4k VR Camera fits easily in the palm of your hand so it is convenient to take with you to capture your most adventurous moments. You don’t need to worry too much about damaging this camera because it is dustproof, freezeproof, splashproof, and shockproof.





Orbit 360 comes with a free Pixpro 360 VR Remote Viewer app that you can download to your Android or iOS smartphone. The app allows you to upload your photos and videos from anywhere and immediately share your memories with family and friends.





This camera has three modes for taking photos.

360° Spherical/VR Mode

The Orbit360 4K VR camera was designed to be a compact, portable powerhouse and offers three unique multi-view angles in one modern design.

197° 4K Ultra Wide Front Mode

Two unique lenses give you the flexibility to frame, capture and shoot your adventures, both big and small – any way you choose.

235° Dome Mode

Whether you are using one of our two convenient Bluetooth remote controls, our friendly Pixpro App, your computer or the Orbit360 4K itself, we provide a plethora of options for you to always stay in control and get the best 360° photos and videos possible.