backtop

Print
It was just reported that in June, the data of up to 6 million Verizon customers was leaked online.

According to  ZDNet, a software security firm called UpGuard, informed Verizon that their data was exposed online by one of their vendors.  Nice Systems, an Israeli-based Verizon Vendor apparently misconfigured a cloud-based file repository which leaked the details of up to 14 million Verizon customers.

Verizon has stepped up to clarify that the data breach actually included only 6 million customers instead of the 14 million that was previously suspected. In a statement to CNBC, Verizon apologized to their customers and added that the visible customer PIN numbers were not connected to customers, but were only used in call centers to confirm customers.

The customer PIN numbers referred to were found in a database that had communication logs of US Verizon customers who called for various issues.  This information included customer cell phone numbers.

A Verizon spokesperson had this to say, "As a media outlet recently reported, an employee of one of our vendors put information into a cloud storage area and incorrectly set the storage to allow external access, …We have been able to confirm that the only access to the cloud storage area by a person other than Verizon or its vendor was a researcher who brought this issue to our attention. In other words, there has been no loss or theft of Verizon or Verizon customer information."

Even though Verizon found out about the breach in June, it was reported by the IBTimes (International Business Times) that it took more than a week before Verizon and Nice Systems secured the Amazon storage server.

Let’s recap:

1)   The data breach involved 14 mill… no 6 million United States Customers.

2)   Information was leaked by an Israeli base software company called Nice Systems.

3)   Information was stored on a  Amazon storage server.

 

Seriously folks?????!!!!  I can’t make this stuff up.

Sources: Fox News Tech, USA Today




"Paying an extra $500 for a computer in this environment -- same piece of hardware -- paying $500 more to get a logo on it? I think that's a more challenging proposition for the average person than it used to be." -- Steve Ballmer



Latest Blog Posts
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates flights
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 5, 2017, 7:07 AM
First Non Google phone
DailyTech Staff - Jul 5, 2017, 6:59 AM
Google DeepMind NHS medical trial broke UK privacy law
DailyTech Staff - Jul 4, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Reused Note 7 Parts for New phone (FE)
DailyTech Staff - Jul 3, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is making a comeback.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 3, 2017, 6:40 AM
Digital Fences to Fight Terror Attacks
DailyTech Staff - Jul 2, 2017, 7:29 AM
Driving a car made from biodegradable materials
DailyTech Staff - Jul 1, 2017, 6:45 AM
Sharp FS8016 and FS8010
Nenfort Golit - Jul 1, 2017, 6:31 AM
Libre Computer 64-bit Development Board
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:28 AM
Facebook Aquila completes Second Test Flight
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:21 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki