backtop

Print

Joule  (Source: Intel)
Intel has stopped the production of certain collection of development boards which are Joule, Galileo, and Edison. Although the development boards will still be available until the ending of this year.

During this week, Intel decided that a collection of their development boards will come to the termination of their production. Intel declared that Joule, Galileo, and Edison lines will be cut loose from production. Meanwhile the development boards will still be obtainable for purchase as its last sets will be shipped during the end of this year.
 

Galileo (Source: Intel)

 

 Intel Edison is a computer on module which is provided by Intel as a development system Internet of Things devices and wearable devices. The development board was originally declared to be of the same shape and size of a secure digital card (SD card). This board consisted of an Intel Quark x86 CPU at 400 MHz broadcasting via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. At the Same Time, Joule had been promoted as just a while ago as of last year, as a capable platform for IoT.


Edison (Source: Intel)

 

With Intel claiming that the board devices where a high-end computer platform that was capable of conveying human like senses to a new generation of smart devices. It’s critical to recall that this does not mark the downfall of Intel the semiconductor giant battle towards the world of Internet of Things development boards. Although, there is no disclosure on the termination of Intel’s Curie chip that transpired in the Arduino 101 development board. However, the Curie chip marks a bad end in their endeavor over the years in delivering the full power of the x86 platforms. Nonetheless, the curie Chip is an immensely limited device compared to the rest that were canceled.

Sources: Flipboard, Intel




"This is from the DailyTech.com. It's a science website." -- Rush Limbaugh



Latest Blog Posts
Startup in Korea Creating Headband to Treats Depression.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 21, 2017, 6:31 AM
Prostate Cancer blood test ‘helps target treatment’
DailyTech Staff - Jun 20, 2017, 7:30 AM
Amazon Fire HD 8
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Chromecast Support for Oculus Gear VR.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft Office Now Available in the Windows Store.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 17, 2017, 5:26 AM
The portable Intel Compute Card
Nenfort Golit - Jun 16, 2017, 6:28 AM
The Smallest Android Phone in the World
Nenfort Golit - Jun 15, 2017, 6:00 AM
What is the Move of Google on its Android gadgets?
DailyTech Staff - Jun 14, 2017, 7:56 AM
You Can Now Pre-order Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Nenfort Golit - Jun 14, 2017, 6:00 AM
Sony’s New E Ink Watch is now on sale in Japan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 AM
Amazon is offering a discount for prime membership.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 12, 2017, 6:00 AM
XBOX One S - Price cut to $199 ahead of the opening of Project Scorpio.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 11, 2017, 6:00 AM
Facebook Files Plans to Track Your Emotions
Elroy Bethell - Jun 10, 2017, 7:20 AM
Something big at Apple
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 8:15 AM
Amazon is ending its unlimited cloud storage plan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 9, 2017, 7:01 AM
Bots you need to check out this week.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 8, 2017, 6:12 AM
Microsoft is Redesigning Skype
Nenfort Golit - Jun 7, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
Nenfort Golit - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
Nenfort Golit - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
Nenfort Golit - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM
Microsoft Bring its Planner App to iOS and Android.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 3, 2017, 6:00 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki