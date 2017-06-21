|
Intel has stopped the production of certain collection of development boards which are Joule, Galileo, and Edison. Although the development boards will still be available until the ending of this year.
During this week, Intel decided that a collection of their development boards will come to the termination of their production. Intel declared that Joule, Galileo, and Edison lines will be cut loose from production. Meanwhile the development boards will still be obtainable for purchase as its last sets will be shipped during the end of this year.
Intel Edison is a computer on module which is provided by Intel as a development system Internet of Things devices and wearable devices. The development board was originally declared to be of the same shape and size of a secure digital card (SD card). This board consisted of an Intel Quark x86 CPU at 400 MHz broadcasting via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. At the Same Time, Joule had been promoted as just a while ago as of last year, as a capable platform for IoT.
With Intel claiming that the board devices where a high-end computer platform that was capable of conveying human like senses to a new generation of smart devices. It’s critical to recall that this does not mark the downfall of Intel the semiconductor giant battle towards the world of Internet of Things development boards. Although, there is no disclosure on the termination of Intel’s Curie chip that transpired in the Arduino 101 development board. However, the Curie chip marks a bad end in their endeavor over the years in delivering the full power of the x86 platforms. Nonetheless, the curie Chip is an immensely limited device compared to the rest that were canceled.
