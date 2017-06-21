Intel has stopped the production of certain collection of development boards which are Joule, Galileo, and Edison. Although the development boards will still be available until the ending of this year.

During this week, Intel decided that a collection of their development boards will come to the termination of their production. Intel declared that Joule, Galileo, and Edison lines will be cut loose from production. Meanwhile the development boards will still be obtainable for purchase as its last sets will be shipped during the end of this year.



Galileo (Source: Intel)

Intel Edison is a computer on module which is provided by Intel as a development system Internet of Things devices and wearable devices. The development board was originally declared to be of the same shape and size of a secure digital card (SD card). This board consisted of an Intel Quark x86 CPU at 400 MHz broadcasting via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. At the Same Time, Joule had been promoted as just a while ago as of last year, as a capable platform for IoT.





Edison (Source: Intel)