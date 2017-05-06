Intel Corp announced an agreement to buy Israel-based Mobileye N.V., a maker of automotive vision technology used for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles.

As technology advances “the car can become a roving data gathering device, “says Barclays analyst Brian Johnson. Considering the amount of data that will course through autonomous vehicles per second (100 GB, to be exact), this means you will be rolling around the town in a data center on wheels. As the self- driving cars become ore advanced with a greater number of data is expected to balloon, providing automakers, insurers and others with rich information to harvest.

Intel Corp announced an agreement to buy Israel-based Mobileye N.V., a maker of automotive vision technology used for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles.

This deal makes Intel as the premier provider of autonomous vehicle chip and machine –vision technology for the ADAS industry, which may grow to $70 Billion by 2030.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said during a conference call that the deal combines” the eyes of the autonomous car with the intelligent brain that actually drives the car. Mobileye brings the industry’s best automotive-grade computer vision and strong momentum with automakers and suppliers.

Where the Mobileye is big in the nascent and fast growing forward in driver assistance camera field, which, controls 70% to 80% of the market, according to lHS automotive.

Mike Ramsey, a research director at Gartner, said Mobileye’s small single camera automotive vision system is both inexpensive and effective. It uses a chip that has a vision system embedded on [it] that recognizes vehicles, signs pedestrians and lane limes and lakes automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping possible. ‘ Intel is working on much more powerful chips that use multiple cameras and other sensors to perform semi-autonomous and other sensors to perform semi-autonomous and autonomous driving applications,” according to Ramsey. This is a logical move for Intel, which is hoping to take a strong position in the self-riving car market.

Intel also launches cloud-inspired 3D NAND SSDS fro data centers.

Its two new 3D NAND solid state drives for data centers the Intel SSD DC P4500 Series and Intel SSD DC P4600 Series, along with reinforcing its commitment to expanding 3D NAND supply.





