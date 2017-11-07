The battle between Intel and AMD often seems rather unpleasant, but it looks like at this point hostilities have stopped, maybe for now.

The release announcement of Intel and AMD team up for upcoming laptop processor (Intel Core H), which combines with AMD’s Radeon graphics.

The idea is that a thin laptops could be able to display high-end – games while maintaining stylish appearance and lightweight design

This idea of an Intel and AMD team up is not so much of surprise but is revolutionary.

According to Intel, combing its Intel Core H-series processors with a custom third- party AMD graphics chip into a single processor package will lead to a reduced silicon footprint and thinner laptops over 50% smaller.

As Christopher Walker from Intel posted in a blog saying, “ it’s a prime example of hardware and software innovations intersecting to create something amazing that fills a unique market gap.”

EMID (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) this small intelligent bridge allows heterogeneous silicon to pass information quickly in extremely close proximity, allowing for smaller devices and less complex designs. The AMS – Intel collaboration will be the first consumer product to take advantage of EMIB.

The Intel Core H series of mobile processors will be the first to use HBM2 in mobile PCs, which requires less power and smaller than traditional technology that uses GDDR5 graphics memory.

AMD stated that “together. We are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner –and lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications.”