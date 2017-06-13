On June 12, 17 the Electronic Entertainment Expo Intel Showcases included a lineup of new games and technology and partnerships with ESL*, Oculus*. It is believed that the PC Platform continues to be the top choice for the best gaming experiences.



Photo Source: Google



In addition, the company announced that the Core TM X – Series Processor of 4 to 10 core will be available for pre-order starting on June 19 th and will be shipped to consumers the following week and the rest of the family will soon become available for shipment as well.

The 12-core Intel Core i9-7920XX- series may start shipping in August, but Intel Core i9-7940X X, Core i9- 7960X X and 18- core Intel Core i9- 7980X X Extreme Edition may start shipping in October.



Photo Source: Google



As Intel claims, the Core X – series line up is Intel’s most “powerful, scalable and accessible high-end desktop processor family ever”.





Photo Source: Google



Also, Intel says the i9 Extreme Edition processor is the first consumer desktop CPU with 18 Cores and 36 threads of power that could handle all gaming demands including VR, content creation and more.

According to Intel, they will partner with ESL and Oculus will launch the VR Challenger League. The competitive VR gaming series begins in July and features both “The Unspoken” from Insomniac Games and “Echo Arena” from Ready at Dawn Studios. The VR esports competition will take place online and at key events with players from around the world, with the finals taking place at the Intel Extreme Masters World Championship in Katowice, Poland in 2018