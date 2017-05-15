Intel’s new Optane Memory marks the first all-new class of memory in 25 years.

Optane memory was designed to create a link between DRAM and storage to provide an intelligent and highly responsive computing experience. So, what is the hype all about? Well basically, Optane technology is a unique grouping of 3D XPoint Memory Media, Intel Memory and Storage Controllers, Intel Interconnect IP and Intel software.

This grouping of technology provides the immediate benefit of decreasing latency and accelerating systems for environments that required enormous capacity drives and high-speed storage. Enhanced performance translates into system acceleration and fast caching to storage.

Optane technology benefits business and consumers alike. Companies get a huge boost in transaction reliability, healthcare is now able to achieve real-time analyzing of larger data sets, and of course consumer get a greater interactive and immersive experiences in social media and high-tech gaming.

A PC that is outfitted with Intel Optane memory delivers amazing responsiveness for very fast start-up times, 4X faster file searches and saves, faster email application launches and a whopping 65% improvement in gameplay.







Installation of Optane memory is simply a process of insert the memory module into a compatible motherboard and rebooting the system. You can then download and install the drivers and you are all set.

The addition of Intel Optane Solid State Drives for Data Center and Consumers provides affordable high-capacity high speed storage with instant responsiveness.