backtop

Print
Intel’s new Optane Memory marks the first all-new class of memory in 25 years.

Optane memory was designed to create a link between DRAM and storage to provide an intelligent and highly responsive computing experience. So, what is the hype all about? Well basically, Optane technology is a unique grouping of 3D XPoint Memory Media, Intel Memory and Storage Controllers, Intel Interconnect IP and Intel software.

This grouping of technology provides the immediate benefit of decreasing latency and accelerating systems for environments that required enormous capacity drives and high-speed storage.  Enhanced performance translates into system acceleration and fast caching to storage.

Optane technology benefits business and consumers alike.  Companies get a huge boost in transaction reliability, healthcare is now able to achieve real-time analyzing of larger data sets, and of course consumer get a greater interactive and immersive experiences in social media and high-tech gaming.

A PC that is outfitted with Intel Optane memory delivers amazing responsiveness for very fast start-up times, 4X faster file searches and saves, faster email application launches and a whopping 65% improvement in gameplay.



Installation of Optane memory is simply a process of insert the memory module into a compatible motherboard and rebooting the system. You can then download and install the drivers and you are all set.

 The addition of Intel Optane Solid State Drives for Data Center and Consumers provides affordable high-capacity high speed storage with instant responsiveness.

Coupled together with the family of 7th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Optane memory promised to bring an exciting new world of computing possibilities and experiences.

 

 



"We’re Apple. We don’t wear suits. We don’t even own suits." -- Apple CEO Steve Jobs



Latest Blog Posts
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM
Google Doc Worm Attack – Only 0.1% of Gmail Users Affected
Elroy Bethell - May 5, 2017, 6:05 AM
Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S
Saimin Nidarson - May 4, 2017, 7:35 AM
World’s Fastest Camera – Films at 5 Trillion images per second
Elroy Bethell - May 3, 2017, 7:30 AM
Twitter is Now Heavy into Video Streaming
Elroy Bethell - May 2, 2017, 6:41 AM
Mac Users Beware – Malware Attacks Via Email Scams
Elroy Bethell - May 1, 2017, 6:27 AM
Galaxy Note 8 – Available Second Half 2017
Elroy Bethell - Apr 28, 2017, 7:30 AM
Google Android App – Huge improvement on Nighttime Photography
Elroy Bethell - Apr 27, 2017, 7:40 AM
Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin has an Airship
Elroy Bethell - Apr 26, 2017, 6:43 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus – Lots of Glass that Breaks Easily
Elroy Bethell - Apr 25, 2017, 7:20 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 – Warning for Pet Owners
Elroy Bethell - Apr 24, 2017, 5:59 AM
Sound Bars and the Costs?
Saimin Nidarson - Apr 23, 2017, 6:30 AM
Link your Brain to Your Computer – In Four Years…Maybe
Elroy Bethell - Apr 22, 2017, 7:03 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki