

Gadgets Intel Compute Stick – Transform any HDMI Display into a Complete Computer

The Intel Compute Stick is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and can convert your HDMI display into a complete computer for extreme mobility in a small package.







You get a choice of two operating system which are Windows 8.1 – Windows 10 or Linux Ubuntu. Once your Computer Stick is up and running, you can immediately start to work, play games, edit files and photos, or stream your favorite media. There is a built-in Wi-Fi and on-board storage that gets you up and running right out of the box.





Photo Source: Intel



This computer on a stick is designed with a Security notch, a USB 2.0 port, Power port, Power button, and a Micro SD card slot.



The more advanced Compute Sticks feature the Intel Core M processors with Window 10, fast wireless connectivity, 3 USB ports and built-in Bluetooth. Intel Compute Sticks provide portable convenience yet are powerful enough to facilitate projects for workspaces, conference rooms, healthcare and classrooms.



Here are the SPECS:

Intel Compute Stick Processor Intel Atom Processor Z3735F

Supports Intel Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-X) Graphics Intel HD Graphics

1 x HDMI 1.4A System Memory Windows 2GB soldered, single channel, DDR3L memory

Ubuntu 1GB soldered, single channel, DDR3L memory

1.25V, 1333 MHz Storage Capabilities Windows 32GB eMMC device built-in

SDXC v3.0 slot with UHS I-Support

Ubuntu: 8GB eMMC device built-in

SDXC v3.0 slot with UHS 1-Support Peripheral Connectivity Integrated 802.11bgn Wireless Connection

1 x USB 2.0

Bluetooth 4.0

Micro SC card slot Audio Intel HD Audio via HDMI, supporting multi-channel digital audio Dimensions 103mm x 37mm x 12mm

