backtop

Print
The Intel Compute Stick is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and can convert your HDMI display into a complete computer for extreme mobility in a small package.

Intel’s Computer Stick features a quad-core Atom processor that is big on performance and low on power consumption. Simply plug Intel Compute Stick into the HDMI port of any TV or monitor, then connect your wireless keyboard and mouse.

You get a choice of two operating system which are Windows 8.1 – Windows 10 or Linux Ubuntu. Once your Computer Stick is up and running, you can immediately start to work, play games, edit files and photos, or stream your favorite media. There is a built-in Wi-Fi and on-board storage that gets you up and running right out of the box.

A screenshot of a cell phoneDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: Intel

This computer on a stick is designed with a Security notch, a USB 2.0 port, Power port, Power button, and a Micro SD card slot.

The more advanced Compute Sticks feature the Intel Core M processors with Window 10, fast wireless connectivity, 3 USB ports and built-in Bluetooth. Intel Compute Sticks provide portable convenience yet are powerful enough to facilitate projects for workspaces, conference rooms, healthcare and classrooms.

Here are the SPECS:
Intel Compute Stick
Processor Intel Atom Processor Z3735F
Supports Intel Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-X)
Graphics Intel HD Graphics
1 x HDMI 1.4A
System Memory Windows 2GB soldered, single channel, DDR3L memory
Ubuntu 1GB soldered, single channel, DDR3L memory
1.25V, 1333 MHz
Storage Capabilities Windows 32GB eMMC device built-in
SDXC v3.0 slot with UHS I-Support
Ubuntu: 8GB eMMC device built-in
SDXC v3.0 slot with UHS 1-Support
Peripheral Connectivity Integrated 802.11bgn Wireless Connection
1 x USB 2.0
Bluetooth 4.0
Micro SC card slot
Audio Intel HD Audio via HDMI, supporting multi-channel digital audio
Dimensions 103mm x 37mm x 12mm
 



"I want people to see my movies in the best formats possible. For [Paramount] to deny people who have Blu-ray sucks!" -- Movie Director Michael Bay



Latest Blog Posts
Global Ransomware Attack Causes Turmoil
DailyTech Staff - Jun 28, 2017, 6:38 AM
Nintendo reveals classic SNES console
DailyTech Staff - Jun 27, 2017, 7:54 AM
Ohio’s Government Sites hacked
DailyTech Staff - Jun 26, 2017, 6:36 AM
UK Parliament’s Email System hit by Cyberattack
DailyTech Staff - Jun 25, 2017, 6:35 AM
Samsung New 64-Layer Flash NAND
Nenfort Golit - Jun 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
TCS Ranked Among Top 2 IT Job In The US
DailyTech Staff - Jun 24, 2017, 6:30 AM
Microsoft Online Simulator for Raspberry Pi.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 24, 2017, 6:27 AM
Intel uncovers its New Core i9 X Series
Nenfort Golit - Jun 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Extra-virgin olive oil may prevent Alzheimer’s
DailyTech Staff - Jun 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Startup in Korea Creating Headband to Treats Depression.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 21, 2017, 6:31 AM
Prostate Cancer blood test ‘helps target treatment’
DailyTech Staff - Jun 20, 2017, 7:30 AM
Amazon Fire HD 8
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Chromecast Support for Oculus Gear VR.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft Office Now Available in the Windows Store.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 17, 2017, 5:26 AM
The portable Intel Compute Card
Nenfort Golit - Jun 16, 2017, 6:28 AM
The Smallest Android Phone in the World
Nenfort Golit - Jun 15, 2017, 6:00 AM
What is the Move of Google on its Android gadgets?
DailyTech Staff - Jun 14, 2017, 7:56 AM
You Can Now Pre-order Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Nenfort Golit - Jun 14, 2017, 6:00 AM
Sony’s New E Ink Watch is now on sale in Japan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 AM
Amazon is offering a discount for prime membership.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 12, 2017, 6:00 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki