The wait is almost over as the new desktops featuring Intel’s new Coffee Lake processor hits stores on October 5th.

The exciting new processor is designed with ultimate gamers in mind. In less than 2 weeks, desktop’s will arrive that features this high-end processor. Intel confirmed in a press release on Sunday that their 8 th -Gen desktop processors are for gamers, creators and overclockers.





The new processors will be available in India starting October 5. However, branded desktops powered by the new chipsets could only be expected towards the end of 2017. Laptops featuring Coffee Lake are schedule to arrive in 2018.

“We are laser-focused on giving the enthusiast community the ultimate desktop experience, from chart-topping performance to a platform that can flex with their needs. Our 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver tremendous improvements across the board and – for gamers, in particular– offer an unbeatable experience,” said Anand Srivatsa, general manager of the Desktop Platform Group at Intel.

The new range, Intel said, will improve the frame rate on demanding games such as Gears of War 4 by up to 25 percent over last year's Kaby Lake chips. For the artistically inclined, the new CPUs, codenamed Coffee Lake, will allow you to edit 4K, 360-degree videos up to 32 percent faster than last year's range.

The i7-8700K offers 3.7GHz of power as a base but can be overclocked to 4.7GHz. But you don't need to get the top CPU to feel a change. The line offers a whole lot of cores, with the i5 processor powered by six cores and the i3 by four, both firsts for Intel's desktop range. More cores, for those unaware, generally means better multitasking.