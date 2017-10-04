Got an extra $3,500 to spend? Then is 360-degree camera can be yours to upload Street View content to Google.

If you don’t already know, Google Street View is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth that is used to provide panoramic views. These views are from vantage points along many streets around the world.







The Google Street Views project has growth extensively from several cities in the United States to cities around and includes rural areas.

Google has a Street View team that travels the world over for the purpose of capturing 360-degree pictures of world landmarks, natural wonders, museums, arenas, restaurants and other interesting scenery.

The new Insta360 Pro camera now allows you to join the Google team and upload your own 360 photography. However, you should not that this is not a paid job. Fortunately, if you really want to be a Street View content contributor, Google provides the camera in its Street View loan program, which provides equipment to photographers, travelers, and other organizations that want to capture imagery for Street View.









The Insta360 Pro camera is mounted the to a vehicle controlled by the Street View app. The 360-degree Photos uploaded directly to Google's global imagery platform using Insta360's free Stitcher software.

The Insta360 Pro, which uses six lenses to capture 8K spherical video, is getting a new 5 FPS shooting mode, which is specifically optimized for Street View content collection. The camera will also soon support an optional USB accessory that automatically adds GPS data to 360-degree photos.



