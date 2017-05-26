Now you can take 360-degree photos and videos with the new Insta360 Nano camera which is exclusive for iPhones.

This Insta360 Nana is small enough to fit right into your photo and pop out when it is time to take those all-important 360-moments. It comes with a storage bag which is recommended to keep the lenses from getting scratched while in your pocket or purse.

The Nano is easy to use. Just line up the camera’s lightning plug with your iPhone’s lightning port to plug it in into the iPhone. It is an exact fit, so you'll have to remove a case if you have one. Once attached the Insta360 app will load up.



Photo Source: Insta360

Because it's plugged in at the bottom, you'll have to flip the phone upside down to use as a viewfinder. Then, simply tap the onscreen shutter button and you can start snapping pictures. The Nano can also be used without a phone thanks to its dedicated shutter button. Tap it to take a shot blindly or double tap to record video.

Insta360 Nano gives you a shiny new 360 Degree virtual reality encounter. It enables clients to take 360 Degree photographs and recordings with the greatest of ease. 360 Degree photography has never been more straightforward and advantageous.

Insta360 Nano is included with an elevated expectation determination of 3040x1520 for pictures and 3040x1520@30fps max for recordings, to improve your 360 Degree works of art. Its MicroSD stockpiling limit up to 64GB can enjoy your volume of 360 Degree photographs and recordings too.

With Insta360 Nano, you can share your 360 Degree pictures and recordings to your interpersonal interaction stages, for example, Facebook. Live gushing in a 360 Degree design on Facebook and YouTube is additionally achievable with the Nano. The convenient and ease of use brought along by Insta360 Nano makes it a progressive round camcorder.

Here are the SPECS: