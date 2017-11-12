IBM has announced a significant change in development to race against Google and other tech firms to build a powerful quantum computer.

Dario Gil IBM’s VP of quantum computing and artificial intelligence research division said that,” the company’s scientists have successfully built and measured a processor prototype with 50 quantum bits, known as qubits.

Gil says, “It’s the first time any company has built a quantum computer at this scale.”

Google : Part of the machine picture

Quantum computing technology which is in its early stage, uses the quirks of quantum physics to do calculations at much higher speeds than current computers.

According to IBM, ‘Quantum computing promises to be able to solve certain problems such as chemical simulations and types of optimization that will forever be beyond the practical reach of classical machines’.



In a recent Nature paper, the IBM Q team explored a new way of studying chemistry problems using quantum hardware that one day could be able to transform the way new drugs and materials are discovered.

Also, IBM announced that it will allow customers to access a slightly slower version of the system online for the first time.

Reported: ‘Now, We can scale IBM processors up to 50 qubits due to tremendous feats of science and engineering, said VP of AI.

These latest advances show that we are quickly making quantum systems and tools available that could offer an advantage for tackling problems outside the realm of classical machines.’

1.7M quantum experiments run by Over 60,000 users and generated over 35 research publications using IBM’s system, said the firm.

The IBM’s new systems with 20 qubit processor will be available online to clients