The Honor 9 is now official for sale in Europe and will arrive in the early days of June.

Huawei has engaged to reinforce and strengthen their European audience by introducing the Honor 9 smartphone in Berlin. From the smartphone launch breakdown in China, the Honor 9 has up to 20 megapixels in resolution for refined brightness from the black and white sensor leaving its predecessors dual 12 megapixel cameras monochrome and color formats in the shadows.


Photo source: XDA

Corresponding to all exceptional Original Equipment Manufacturer, Huawei is supporting a portrait mode that implements the smartphone software competence to mock light capture towards f/0.95 to f/16. All lens on the rear side of the phone has a hardware fragment of f/2.2. some other feature includes Moving Pictures, which gives a two second video from the time a person presses the shutter button to when they stop. In connection with Audio being a priority on the Honor 9 smartphone, the new Huawei Histen 3D takes various live music surround sound position whereas Monster has come to aid with the Honor Purity equalizer.


Photo Source: ZDNET

The Honor 9 RAM size can go from 4GB or 6GB based on the model that gets purchased, while the storage remains at 64GB. The main model of the Honor 9 goes for €449.99 across selected markets in Europe, with an upgraded version in Italy and France at a higher unspecified price. The United Kingdom would be getting a SIM free 4GB version for the price of £380 that will be accessible entirely from three various subsidies carrier offers. The smartphone will be available starting in July, but there has been no word on the commercial release for the United States.
 
Here are the full SPECS:
Display
Size
Resolution
Pixel density		 5.15. inches LTPS
1080 x 1920
428 ppi
Camera
Rear
Front		 20MP (monochrome) + 12MP (color) dual-camera system w/ f/2.2 aperture
8MP w/ f/2.0 aperture
Variable software aperture from f/0.95-16
Storage
Internal Memory
Micro SD		 64GB
expandable by up to 256GB
Performance
Operating System
RAM
Processor		 EMUI 5.1, Android 7.0 Nougat
4GB or 6GB options
HiSilicon Kirin 960
Octa-core (4x2.4GHz Cortex-A73 + 4x1.8GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-G71 MP8 GPU
Design
Colors
Weight
Battery		 Aluminum and glass
155 grams
3,200mAh non-removable
Network, Connectivity, and Sensors
Network Technology
Connectivity
 
Sensors		 GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Source: honor 9
 



