

Huawei officially releases the Honor 9 for sale in Europe.

The Honor 9 is now official for sale in Europe and will arrive in the early days of June.









Photo source: XDA



Corresponding to all exceptional Original Equipment Manufacturer, Huawei is supporting a portrait mode that implements the smartphone software competence to mock light capture towards f/0.95 to f/16. All lens on the rear side of the phone has a hardware fragment of f/2.2. some other feature includes Moving Pictures, which gives a two second video from the time a person presses the shutter button to when they stop. In connection with Audio being a priority on the Honor 9 smartphone, the new Huawei Histen 3D takes various live music surround sound position whereas Monster has come to aid with the Honor Purity equalizer.





Photo Source: ZDNET



The Honor 9 RAM size can go from 4GB or 6GB based on the model that gets purchased, while the storage remains at 64GB. The main model of the Honor 9 goes for €449.99 across selected markets in Europe, with an upgraded version in Italy and France at a higher unspecified price. The United Kingdom would be getting a SIM free 4GB version for the price of £380 that will be accessible entirely from three various subsidies carrier offers. The smartphone will be available starting in July, but there has been no word on the commercial release for the United States.



Here are the full SPECS:

Display Size

Resolution

Pixel density 5.15. inches LTPS

1080 x 1920

428 ppi Camera Rear

Front 20MP (monochrome) + 12MP (color) dual-camera system w/ f/2.2 aperture

8MP w/ f/2.0 aperture

Variable software aperture from f/0.95-16 Storage Internal Memory

Micro SD 64GB

expandable by up to 256GB Performance Operating System

RAM

Processor EMUI 5.1, Android 7.0 Nougat

4GB or 6GB options

HiSilicon Kirin 960

Octa-core (4x2.4GHz Cortex-A73 + 4x1.8GHz Cortex-A53)

Mali-G71 MP8 GPU Design Colors

Weight

Battery Aluminum and glass

155 grams

3,200mAh non-removable Network, Connectivity, and Sensors Network Technology

Connectivity



Sensors GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Source:



