Huawei Watch 2 – Porsche Designed Special Edition  (Source: Porsche)
Here is a smartwatch that is good enough to get the Porsche Design branding.

 

The Porsche design Huawei Watch 2 has a unique design expertly crowned by a ceramic speedometer bezel and a Porsche Design watch face with a one touch chronograph function inspired by a Porsche sports car dashboard.

The high-quality black DLC finish watch case offers a significant level of durability thanks to its high-resistant to abrasion. The wristband is a nice looking design that is a comfortable skin-friendly leather-rubber hybrid watch strap.

The watch features a variety of functions such as real-time heart rate monitor or a scientific running coach with GPS tracking and VO2 Max measurement. Suitable for making calls and mobile payment. Water resistant to IP68. Long battery life for 2 days of use. Several connectivity possibilities with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC.

If you want one of these, you won’t find them at any US Porsche dealers or US watch retailers.  Unfortunately, this watch is only sold in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The cost is 800 euros which translates to about $925.  How much will it cost if you throw in the plane ticket to Europe or the U.K.?

Here are the SPECS:

 

Huawei Watch 2 – Porsche Designed Special Edition
OS Android WearOS
Display 3,05 cm (1,2 inch)
Resolution 390 x 390 Pixel
Memory 4 GB, 512 MB RAMM
Functions GPS, NFC, heart-rate sensor, microphone, tracking(running), compass, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope
Protection IP68
Weight 60g

 
 



