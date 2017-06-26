backtop

Huawei MateBook X  (Source: Huawei)
This notebook by smartphone maker Huawei closely resembles an Apple MacBook and has features worthy of note.

The ultra-portable laptop by Huawei is the company’s first effort at making inroads into the PC market.  If the MateBook X is any indication of the of Huawei’s future plans, then the PC market pie just got a little smaller.

MateBook X feature an extremely portable and powerful.  It is literally smaller than a an A4 piece of paper with its 8.31-inch x 11.26-inch physical measurements and 2.3lb weight.

The 13-inch diagonal display has an impressive  4.4mm bezel size with 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution.  The display has an aspect ratio of 3:2 which offer a less than panoramic video viewing experience but is still good for productivity and  web-browsing.

MateBook X has a splash resistant keyboard that is fairly responsive and to the touch.  The power button doubles as an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor that conveniently unlocks your laptop and provides a measure of security.

As far as ports on the MateBook, you only get two USB-C. left one is only for power and the right one for all other functions.  There is also a headphone jack for listening to your favorite tunes.

A screen shot of a computerDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: Huawei

MateBook harnesses the power of up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor for big performance in a small package.  It stays cool with special Aerospace engineering in the form of a phase change material.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Huawei MateBook X
Display Information Size: 13 inches
Type: IPS
Corning® Gorilla® glass
Resolution: 2160 x 1440 pixels
Colors: sRGB 100% color gamut
Contrast: 1000:1
Brightness: 350 nits
CPU WT-W09: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U processor
WT-W19: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7500U processor
GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 620
Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Home
Memory i5 8GB + 256GB Gray
i7 8GB + 512GB Gold
Network IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz 2x2 MIMO
Connectivity Standard: Bluetooth 4.1 (compatible with 3.0 and 2.1+EDR)
Sensors Ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and Hall sensor
Battery 41.4 Wh (5449mAh@7.6V)
Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.5 mm (0.49 in.) x 286 mm (11.26 in.) x 211 mm (8.31 in.)
Weight 1.05 kg (2.31 lb)

Sources: Huawei, MSN




