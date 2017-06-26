|
This notebook by smartphone maker Huawei closely resembles an Apple MacBook and has features worthy of note.
The ultra-portable laptop by Huawei is the company’s first effort at making inroads into the PC market. If the MateBook X is any indication of the of Huawei’s future plans, then the PC market pie just got a little smaller.
Huawei MateBook X (Source: Huawei)
MateBook X feature an extremely portable and powerful. It is literally smaller than a an A4 piece of paper with its 8.31-inch x 11.26-inch physical measurements and 2.3lb weight.
The 13-inch diagonal display has an impressive 4.4mm bezel size with 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 3:2 which offer a less than panoramic video viewing experience but is still good for productivity and web-browsing.
MateBook X has a splash resistant keyboard that is fairly responsive and to the touch. The power button doubles as an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor that conveniently unlocks your laptop and provides a measure of security.
As far as ports on the MateBook, you only get two USB-C. left one is only for power and the right one for all other functions. There is also a headphone jack for listening to your favorite tunes.
Photo Source: Huawei
MateBook harnesses the power of up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor for big performance in a small package. It stays cool with special Aerospace engineering in the form of a phase change material.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Huawei MateBook X
|
Display Information
|
Size: 13 inches
Type: IPS
Corning® Gorilla® glass
Resolution: 2160 x 1440 pixels
Colors: sRGB 100% color gamut
Contrast: 1000:1
Brightness: 350 nits
|
CPU
|
WT-W09: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U processor
WT-W19: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7500U processor
GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 620
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 64-bit Home
|
Memory
|
i5 8GB + 256GB Gray
i7 8GB + 512GB Gold
|
Network
|
IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz 2x2 MIMO
|
Connectivity
|
Standard: Bluetooth 4.1 (compatible with 3.0 and 2.1+EDR)
|
Sensors
|
Ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and Hall sensor
|
Battery
|
41.4 Wh (5449mAh@7.6V)
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
12.5 mm (0.49 in.) x 286 mm (11.26 in.) x 211 mm (8.31 in.)
|
Weight
|
1.05 kg (2.31 lb)
Sources: Huawei, MSN
