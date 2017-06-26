

Gadgets Huawei MateBook X – A real MacBook Throne Contender

Huawei MateBook X (Source: Huawei) This notebook by smartphone maker Huawei closely resembles an Apple MacBook and has features worthy of note.







MateBook X feature an extremely portable and powerful. It is literally smaller than a an A4 piece of paper with its 8.31-inch x 11.26-inch physical measurements and 2.3lb weight.



The 13-inch diagonal display has an impressive 4.4mm bezel size with 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 3:2 which offer a less than panoramic video viewing experience but is still good for productivity and web-browsing.



MateBook X has a splash resistant keyboard that is fairly responsive and to the touch. The power button doubles as an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor that conveniently unlocks your laptop and provides a measure of security.



As far as ports on the MateBook, you only get two USB-C. left one is only for power and the right one for all other functions. There is also a headphone jack for listening to your favorite tunes.





Photo Source: Huawei



MateBook harnesses the power of up to 7 th Generation Intel Core i7 processor for big performance in a small package. It stays cool with special Aerospace engineering in the form of a phase change material.



Here are the SPECS:

Huawei MateBook X Display Information Size: 13 inches

Type: IPS

Corning ® Gorilla ® glass

Resolution: 2160 x 1440 pixels

Colors: sRGB 100% color gamut

Contrast: 1000:1

Brightness: 350 nits CPU WT-W09: 7th Generation Intel ® Core™ i5-7200U processor

WT-W19: 7th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7-7500U processor

GPU: Intel ® HD Graphics 620 Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Home Memory i5 8GB + 256GB Gray

i7 8GB + 512GB Gold Network IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz 2x2 MIMO Connectivity Standard: Bluetooth 4.1 (compatible with 3.0 and 2.1+EDR) Sensors Ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and Hall sensor Battery 41.4 Wh (5449mAh@7.6V) Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.5 mm (0.49 in.) x 286 mm (11.26 in.) x 211 mm (8.31 in.) Weight 1.05 kg (2.31 lb)

