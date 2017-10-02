Evan Blass has revealed a new image of the Mate10Pro, which shows the three camera setup of the smartphone.

Huawei will launch the new smartphones on October 16 at an event in Munich.

The device is expected to come with a dual rear 12,20 megapixel camera set and on the front the Mate 10Pro will have an 8MP camera.

The Mate 10Pro will feature a new AI- focused Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM along with 64 or 128 GB of storage. The 10Pro also comes with 6-inch display panel and 2160x1080 pixel resolution. with a 4000mAh battery

Huawei is planning to introduce three devices; Mate 10 variants-Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite, and Mate10 Pro.

Mate 10 Lite is a full metal body smartphone which has four cameras with dual lens camera array and a high-resolution 16MP sensor paired with a 2MP lens, the front-facing cameras have a similar setup only with the high –resolution sensor at 13MP.

The device has a large 5.9-inch 1080x2160 resolution display with the aspect ratio found in top of line phones like LG G6.

This device uses Kirin 659 octa-core chip that running at 2.36Ghz is reportedly present and correct, along 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage with 3340 mAh battery size.

The Mate 10 may compete with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and will land on October 16 th as well. Huawei with in competition with Apple claims that their new device is an “intelligent machine.”