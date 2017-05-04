

Gadgets Huawei Honor P10 – A Good Buy with Notable Features

-

The Honor P10 and P10 Plus line up from Huawei are packed with features that make it an excellent buy at a great price.







Dual rear cameras are another specialty of Huawei. A partnership between Huawei and notable camera company, Leica, has resulted in an innovative dual-camera sensor. There is an RGB sensor for true-to-life images and a monochrome sensor to capture black and white photos. These shots merge to produce incredible photos.



Access your smartphone is kept safe and secure thanks to the fast and highly accurate fingerprint scanner available on the Honor P10. A fingerprint scanner is standard on just about every serious flagship smartphone and the Huawei Honor P10 and P10 Plus really deliver in this department.



The Battery life on the Honor P10 line continues to impress thanks to the new SuperCharge technology exclusive to Huawei. This patented fast charging tech promote speed and safety via a charging module that has low voltage and high current output. Safety is not a concern here, thanks to a five-layer security control that safeguards the integrity of the battery cells. According to Lowyat.net, the P10 managed to charge from zero to 50% with just 30 minutes of charging.



Here are the SPECS:

HUAWEI HONOR P10 Operating System Android™ 7.0 Display 5.1 inch FHD

1920 x 1080

16M colors, 432 PPI CPU HUAWEI Kirin 960 CPU, Octa-core 4* Cortex A73 2.4 GHz + 4*Cortex A53 1.8 GHz Memory VTR-AL00: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM

VTR-TL00: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM

VTR-L09 / VTR-L29: 4 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM Camera Main Camera

20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB, F2.2

OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

Dual-tone Flash

PDAF + CAF + Laser + Depth Auto Focus

2x Hybrid Zoom

4K Video Recording



Front Camera

8 MP AF, F1.9 Video 3gp / mp4 / wmv / rm / rmvb / asf

Audio Audio File Formats: mp3 / mp4 / 3gp / wma / ogg / amr / aac / flac / wav / midi / ra

Support 192 Khz / 24 bit Battery 3200 mAh (TYP)

Dimension Height: 145.3 mm

Width: 69.3 mm

Depth: 6.98 mm Weight 145 g Colors Arctic White/Dazzling Blue/Dazzling Gold/Prestige Gold/Graphite Black/Moonlight Silver/Rose Gold/Greenery

