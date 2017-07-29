

Gadgets Huawei Honor 6A – Pre-orders start July 31 in the UK

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

Honor 6A The new Huawei Honor 6A will be available for pre-orders online through Vmall store in the U.K. on July 31st and will be released in August.







The screen on the Honor 6A is a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Display resolution is a low 1280 x 720 pixels and viewing area is a 67.5% screen-to-body ratio.

You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage tops out at 16GB, but you do get a MicroSD card slot, along with a dual-SIM option.



For the OS, Honor 6A runs Android 7.0 with the



The cameras on the 6A consist of a 13-megapixel rear camera with fast autofocus, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front with Honor’s usual beauty mode.



In terms of battery specs, Honors says that the included 3,020mAh cell battery will provide 10 hours of continuous web browsing over a 4G LTE network, or 12 hours of video playback.





Here are the SPECS:

Huawei Hone 6A Processor Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 Operating System Android 7.0 (Nougat) Display IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

5.0 inches (~67.5% screen-to-body ratio)

720 x 1280 pixels (~294 ppi pixel density) Graphics Adreno 505 Camera Primary - 13 MP, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

Secondary - 5 MP Memory 16 GB, 2 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 RAM Storage microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Battery Li-Ion 3020 mAh battery Audio Connectivity WLAN - Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot,

Bluetooth - 4.1, A2DP, LE Ports § microUSB 2.0 Special Features § Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Dimensions (W x D x H) 143.7 x 71 x 8.2 mm (5.66 x 2.80 x 0.32 in) Weight 143 g (5.04 oz)





Here is a budget smartphone that feels great in the hands and has quality components to match. The Honor 6A features a metal body which has slightly curved edges that give it a smooth comfortable feel in the palm of your hand. The smartphone weighs in at 150 grams and has thickness of 8.2mm.The screen on the Honor 6A is a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Display resolution is a low 1280 x 720 pixels and viewing area is a 67.5% screen-to-body ratio.You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage tops out at 16GB, but you do get a MicroSD card slot, along with a dual-SIM option.For the OS, Honor 6A runs Android 7.0 with the EMUI 5.1 user interface on top of the Android OS. There. The phone also has the Android security update.The cameras on the 6A consist of a 13-megapixel rear camera with fast autofocus, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front with Honor’s usual beauty mode.In terms of battery specs, Honors says that the included 3,020mAh cell battery will provide 10 hours of continuous web browsing over a 4G LTE network, or 12 hours of video playback.Here are the SPECS:





"We basically took a look at this situation and said, this is bullshit." -- Newegg Chief Legal Officer Lee Cheng's take on patent troll Soverain