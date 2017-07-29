backtop

Honor 6A
The new Huawei Honor 6A will be available for pre-orders online through Vmall store in the U.K. on July 31st and will be released in August.

Here is a budget smartphone that feels great in the hands and has quality components to match. The Honor 6A features a metal body which has  slightly curved edges that give it a smooth comfortable feel in the palm of your hand. The smartphone weighs in at 150 grams and has thickness of 8.2mm.

The screen on the Honor 6A is a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Display resolution is a low 1280 x 720 pixels and viewing area is a 67.5% screen-to-body ratio.
You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM.  Internal storage tops out at 16GB, but you do get a MicroSD card slot, along with a dual-SIM option.

For the OS, Honor 6A runs Android 7.0 with the  EMUI 5.1 user interface on top of the Android OS. There. The phone also has the Android security update.

The cameras on the 6A consist of a 13-megapixel rear camera with fast autofocus, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front with Honor’s usual beauty mode.

In terms of battery specs, Honors says that the included 3,020mAh cell battery will provide 10 hours of continuous web browsing over a 4G LTE network, or 12 hours of video playback.
 

Here are the SPECS:
Huawei Hone 6A
Processor Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
Operating System Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Display IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
5.0 inches (~67.5% screen-to-body ratio)
720 x 1280 pixels (~294 ppi pixel density)
Graphics Adreno 505
Camera Primary - 13 MP, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
Secondary - 5 MP
Memory 16 GB, 2 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 RAM
Storage microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Battery Li-Ion 3020 mAh battery
Audio  
Connectivity WLAN - Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot,
Bluetooth - 4.1, A2DP, LE
Ports §  microUSB 2.0
Special Features §  Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Dimensions (W x D x H) 143.7 x 71 x 8.2 mm (5.66 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)
Weight 143 g (5.04 oz)
 



