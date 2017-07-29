|
The new Huawei Honor 6A will be available for pre-orders online through Vmall store in the U.K. on July 31st and will be released in August.
Here is a budget smartphone that feels great in the hands and has quality components to match. The Honor 6A features a metal body which has slightly curved edges that give it a smooth comfortable feel in the palm of your hand. The smartphone weighs in at 150 grams and has thickness of 8.2mm.
Honor 6A
The screen on the Honor 6A is a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Display resolution is a low 1280 x 720 pixels and viewing area is a 67.5% screen-to-body ratio.
You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage tops out at 16GB, but you do get a MicroSD card slot, along with a dual-SIM option.
For the OS, Honor 6A runs Android 7.0 with the EMUI 5.1 user interface on top of the Android OS. There. The phone also has the Android security update.
The cameras on the 6A consist of a 13-megapixel rear camera with fast autofocus, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front with Honor’s usual beauty mode.
In terms of battery specs, Honors says that the included 3,020mAh cell battery will provide 10 hours of continuous web browsing over a 4G LTE network, or 12 hours of video playback.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Huawei Hone 6A
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
|
Display
|
IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
5.0 inches (~67.5% screen-to-body ratio)
720 x 1280 pixels (~294 ppi pixel density)
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 505
|
Camera
|
Primary - 13 MP, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
Secondary - 5 MP
|
Memory
|
16 GB, 2 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 RAM
|
Storage
|
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|
Battery
|
Li-Ion 3020 mAh battery
|
Audio
|
|
Connectivity
|
WLAN - Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot,
Bluetooth - 4.1, A2DP, LE
|
Ports
|
§ microUSB 2.0
|
Special Features
|
§ Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
143.7 x 71 x 8.2 mm (5.66 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)
|
Weight
|
143 g (5.04 oz)
"We basically took a look at this situation and said, this is bullshit." -- Newegg Chief Legal Officer Lee Cheng's take on patent troll Soverain
|
Most Popular ArticlesApple Watch Series 3 – Here is what we found so far.
July 23, 2017, 7:30 AM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z 8G – Unprecedented Performance & Power
July 24, 2017, 7:00 AM
Facebook Chatbots Teaches Itself to become a good negotiator
July 23, 2017, 6:00 AM
Huawei Watch 2 – Porsche Designed Special Edition
July 25, 2017, 7:40 AM
Meet the VR ONE– Thinnest & Lightest VR Backpack PC
July 22, 2017, 6:51 AM