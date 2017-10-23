|
This new GoPro camera features a new and improve stabilization and fast Wi-Fi transfer speeds.
If you were to look at both the new GoPro Hero6 Black and the previous Hero5 Black, you can see that they are very similar in design. However, the GoPro Hero 6 Black features new enhancements that are designed to make your photography experiences easier than ever before.
One of the best new features is the 5GHZ Wi-Fi option that allows you to copy your photos and videos over your phone faster than previously possible with the Hero5 Black. Other new enhancements include Touch Zoom and HDR Photos.
Here is a list of the features you can enjoy with the new Hero6Black. Depending on the model you buy, this smart camera will range from $499 to $599 in price.
-
HERO6 Black automatically sends your footage to your phone where the app turns it into a QuikStory-an awesome edited video.
-
With 4K60 and 1080p240 video,HERO6 Black delivers 2x the performance compared to HERO5 Black. With an all-new GP1 chip optimized for GoPro capture, HERO6 Black delivers vastly improved image quality.
-
With our most advanced video stabilization yet, HERO6 Black captures super smooth footage, whether it’s handheld or mounted to your gear. HERO6 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing.
-
Now featuring touch zoom and an updated UI, the 2-inch display makes it easy to frame shots, change settings and play back footage.
-
Featuring 5GHz Wi-Fi, you can copy photos and videos over to your phone 3x faster than with HERO5 Black.

