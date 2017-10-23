This new GoPro camera features a new and improve stabilization and fast Wi-Fi transfer speeds.





If you were to look at both the new GoPro Hero6 Black and the previous Hero5 Black, you can see that they are very similar in design. However, the GoPro Hero 6 Black features new enhancements that are designed to make your photography experiences easier than ever before.

One of the best new features is the 5GHZ Wi-Fi option that allows you to copy your photos and videos over your phone faster than previously possible with the Hero5 Black. Other new enhancements include Touch Zoom and HDR Photos.

Here is a list of the features you can enjoy with the new Hero6Black. Depending on the model you buy, this smart camera will range from $499 to $599 in price.