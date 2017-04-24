

Gadgets HTC’s newest phone – HTC U 11 coming May 16th

See what should we expect from the new HTC U 11. Well, according to Venture Beat, the HTC 11 will have such features as a 5.5 inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display, a Snapdragon 835 CPU, a 12MP rear camera along with a 16MP selfie shooter, either 64GB or 128GB options of internal storage with microSD card support and frame-embedded sensors that will allow users to do various customizable actions using gestures such as squeezing or swiping along the frame. The new HTC U 11 will also be available in five colors: white, black, blue, red, and silver.



Perhaps the most unique feature about the HTC U 11 is the ‘Edge Sense’ feature. This smartphone has touch sensors on the side bezels allows applications to popup from the edge of the device. With a simple squeeze, you can access a calculator or even open a browser. HTC has design the device to be highly customizable. For instance, the user can customize their favorite apps into the Edge Sense side bar.



Here are some SPECS:

HTC U 11 OS Android V7.0 (Nougat) Display 5.5-inch WQHD Display Resolution 2560 x 1440 CPU Snapdragon 835 GPU Adreno 540 Memory 4 GB Camera 12MP rear, 16MP Selfie Battery 3000 mAh Sensors Edge Sense, Fingerprint, magnetic field, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity, accelerometer Dimensions N/A Weight N/A Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Silver



