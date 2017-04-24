|
HTC wants you to squeeze the brilliance with their new 'Edge Sense' feature.
According to Venture Beat, the HTC U 11 will be the successor to the HTC 10 that was released last year. The HTC website has posted a reveal date of 05.16.2017 at 2pm Taipei, 2am New York, and 7am London times. They even have a nifty countdown displayed that shows the date and time remaining until the big reveal.
See what should we expect from the new HTC U 11. Well, according to Venture Beat, the HTC 11 will have such features as a 5.5 inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display, a Snapdragon 835 CPU, a 12MP rear camera along with a 16MP selfie shooter, either 64GB or 128GB options of internal storage with microSD card support and frame-embedded sensors that will allow users to do various customizable actions using gestures such as squeezing or swiping along the frame. The new HTC U 11 will also be available in five colors: white, black, blue, red, and silver.
Perhaps the most unique feature about the HTC U 11 is the ‘Edge Sense’ feature. This smartphone has touch sensors on the side bezels allows applications to popup from the edge of the device. With a simple squeeze, you can access a calculator or even open a browser. HTC has design the device to be highly customizable. For instance, the user can customize their favorite apps into the Edge Sense side bar.
Here are some SPECS:
|
HTC U 11
|
OS
|
Android V7.0 (Nougat)
|
Display
|
5.5-inch WQHD
|
Display Resolution
|
2560 x 1440
|
CPU
|
Snapdragon 835
|
GPU
|
Adreno 540
|
Memory
|
4 GB
|
Camera
|
12MP rear, 16MP Selfie
|
Battery
|
3000 mAh
|
Sensors
|
Edge Sense, Fingerprint, magnetic field, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity, accelerometer
|
Dimensions
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
N/A
|
Colors
|
White, Black, Blue, Red, Silver
|
