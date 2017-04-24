backtop

Print
HTC wants you to squeeze the brilliance with their new 'Edge Sense' feature.

According to Venture Beat, the HTC U 11 will be the successor to the HTC 10 that was released last year. The HTC website has posted a reveal date of 05.16.2017 at 2pm Taipei, 2am New York, and 7am London times. They even have a nifty countdown displayed that shows the date and time remaining until the big reveal.

See what should we expect from the new HTC U 11.  Well, according to Venture Beat, the HTC 11 will have such features as a 5.5 inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display, a Snapdragon 835 CPU, a 12MP rear camera along with a 16MP selfie shooter, either 64GB or 128GB options of internal storage with microSD card support and frame-embedded sensors that will allow users to do various customizable actions using gestures such as squeezing or swiping along the frame. The new HTC U 11 will also be available in five colors: white, black, blue, red, and silver.

Perhaps the most unique feature about the HTC U 11 is the ‘Edge Sense’ feature.  This smartphone has touch sensors on the side bezels allows applications to popup from the edge of the device. With a simple squeeze, you can access a calculator or even open a browser. HTC has design the device to be highly customizable. For instance, the user can customize their favorite apps into the Edge Sense side bar.

Here are some SPECS:
HTC U 11
OS Android V7.0 (Nougat)
Display 5.5-inch WQHD
Display Resolution 2560 x 1440
CPU Snapdragon 835
GPU Adreno 540
Memory 4 GB
Camera 12MP rear, 16MP Selfie
Battery 3000 mAh
Sensors Edge Sense, Fingerprint, magnetic field, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity, accelerometer
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Silver
 



"The whole principle [of censorship] is wrong. It's like demanding that grown men live on skim milk because the baby can't have steak." -- Robert Heinlein



Latest Blog Posts
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM
Google Doc Worm Attack – Only 0.1% of Gmail Users Affected
Elroy Bethell - May 5, 2017, 6:05 AM
Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S
Saimin Nidarson - May 4, 2017, 7:35 AM
World’s Fastest Camera – Films at 5 Trillion images per second
Elroy Bethell - May 3, 2017, 7:30 AM
Twitter is Now Heavy into Video Streaming
Elroy Bethell - May 2, 2017, 6:41 AM
Mac Users Beware – Malware Attacks Via Email Scams
Elroy Bethell - May 1, 2017, 6:27 AM
Galaxy Note 8 – Available Second Half 2017
Elroy Bethell - Apr 28, 2017, 7:30 AM
Google Android App – Huge improvement on Nighttime Photography
Elroy Bethell - Apr 27, 2017, 7:40 AM
Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin has an Airship
Elroy Bethell - Apr 26, 2017, 6:43 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus – Lots of Glass that Breaks Easily
Elroy Bethell - Apr 25, 2017, 7:20 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 – Warning for Pet Owners
Elroy Bethell - Apr 24, 2017, 5:59 AM
Sound Bars and the Costs?
Saimin Nidarson - Apr 23, 2017, 6:30 AM
Link your Brain to Your Computer – In Four Years…Maybe
Elroy Bethell - Apr 22, 2017, 7:03 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki