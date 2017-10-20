It has been rumored in the past that HTC will launch a new smartphone. Now the Taiwanese tech firm has officially announced the launch of a new U series handset launching date of November 2 on HTC’s Twitter on Thursday.

Tweet says: “we are bringing something new for the #BriliantU,” along with an image showing “ Save the date November 2,2017”.

This handset may come as U11 in two models with 5.2 inch display.

One with 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage and the other one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It may cost around $400, similar to MotoX4.

According to Twitter earlier in the month 5.2in display comes with 1080x1920 Pixels screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 16Mp cameras at the front and back.

The handset is said to run on Android 8.0 Oreo and boast an IP67 rated build. It may feature Edge Sense and USonic tech as had been seen with the HTC U11. Powered with a 2600mAh battery and is likely comes as a part of Android one program.

Android Authority reports that the HTC U11 Plus flagship will come with 6”JDI display with a 2880x1440 resolution, which means 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Some of the other specifications mentioned are Qualcomm Snapdragon 835