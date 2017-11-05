backtop

It is widely speculated that HTC’s developer conference in Beijing could mark the debut of a Google Daydream based VR headset for China.

The new headset will feature Google’s Daydream platform coupled with Android.  The system will also incorporate Google’s WorldSense technology which delivers six degrees of freedom without using external sensors. According to HTC, they are collaborating with Qualcomm to develop a stand-alone VR headset for China without any ties to Google.

If surfacing reports are to be believed, HTC will formally reveal its stand-alone VR headset for the Chinese market during the annual Vive Developer Conference in Beijing starting November 14, 2017. This new VR headset will be designed with Qualcomm’s VRDK developer kit featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor, and inside-out positional tracking for full-body movement in VR.

Qualcomm’s developer kit includes a single 2560 x 1440 AMOLED display, two built-in monochromatic global shutter cameras (1280 x 800) for motion tracking, two monochromatic VGA global shutter cameras for eye tracking, 4GB of system memory, and 64GB of storage. It also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a Type-C port for charging the battery.

It is said that the model revealed during the November 14 developer’s conference will not have Google’s Android and Daydream platforms. This model China-bound model may simply be coined as Vive M, or Vive Mobile.

Not to worry though, there are VR headsets in the works so that everyone can enjoy the brilliance of VR.  Samsung , Acer, Dell, HP  and Lenovo are all reported to have stand-along VR headsets already on sale for this shopping season.



