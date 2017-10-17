The invites have already been sent out for the upcoming launch of the HTC U11 Plus flagship smartphone.





Member of the news media were sent invites to the HTC press conference event that will commencing in Taipei, Taiwan on Nov 2 nd . The invite simple has the date and time of the event and an enticing U which many speculate to be a hint of the HTC U11’s announcement.

The HTC U11 Plus is rumored to feature a 5.99-inch display with a 1440p quad HD screen resolution and display with a 18:9 aspect ratio which supports the bezel-less” design.

You will be able to take excellent photos thanks to the single 12-megapixel camera on its back and an 8-megapixel camera up front. HTC’s squeezable frame feature called Edge Sense is expected to be included on this phone.

This new bezel-less wonder is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. U11 Plus will also have onboard storage options of 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64Gb/128GB.

The power for this smartphone will come from an 18 Watt battery and which supports QuickCharge 3.0 via its USB Type-C port. This is yet another device that drops the increasingly obsolete 3.5mm headphone jack. Not to worry though. HTC is expected to expected to be shipping a set of USB-C headphones for your listening pleasure.