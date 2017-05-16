The new HTC U11 camera received a DxOMark score of 90 making it the #1 smartphone on the market.

The HTC U11 features an awe-inspiring multi-axis optical and electronic stabilization system and super-fast autofocus that can capture that perfect shot in all lighting conditions.



The new Auto HDR Boost produces clearer and more balanced pictures without lag. It take multiple shots that measure the darkest shadows and brightest highlights. Then HTC 11 enhances textures and colors to increase the detail to deliver the best possible photos.

The camera also features the same full sensor auto-focus technology found in high quality DSLR cameras. This new UltraSpeed Autocus uses all pixels for phased detection autofocus.



The hardware and software combination in the HTC U11 allows the user to take fast action shots by focusing on the subject just like the human eye. It doesn’t matter where the subject is on the frame, you will get superior captures from moving objects even in low-light conditions.

Another amazing point about the HTC U11 is the fact that it will ship with Google’s' AI assistant known simple as Google, and will also get Alexa. That's two virtual assistants on one smartphone. How many of you have tried to talk to Siri on your Xbox or do an “OK Google” on your Alexa? Now you can talk to both Google and Alexa on the HTC U11. (No word on Siri yet.)

Thanks to the Snapdragon 835 processor, the HTC U11 can interpret and respond to wake commands for both AI assistants without getting them mixed up.



Here are the SPECS: