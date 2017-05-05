|
It has been rumored that the new HTC U 11 which arrives in less than 2 weeks, follow the path of other smartphones in its class and drop the antiquated headphone jack.
HTC has announced that its new flagship smartphone will arrive on May 16. The new smartphone is codenamed “Ocean”. The actual name is speculated to be HTC 11 or HTC U. HTC has posted a video on their website with the words, “Squeeze the Brilliant U”, hence the idea of HTC U.
HTC 11 U (Source: Evan Blass)
Photo Source: HTC
The smartphone is reported to have a high-quality metal build. The rear camera is placed on the middle upper portion of the device similar to previous HTC offerings. A promo video showed that the new HTC will also have an edge-to-edge display with fully functioning curved edges that allow the user to launch and operate apps with the flick of the thumb.
Yes, the headphone jack is reported to be gone on this new HTC offering, but just as Apple did with the iPhone 7 and 7Plus, there will be some sort of adapter that allows you to still use your existing headphones.
The HTC U will come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection which provides safeguards against scratches and drops from 5.2 feet onto rough surfaces up to 80 percent of the time. There is also water resistance at up to 3.2 feet for up to 30 minutes thanks to IP 57 certification.
Here are the SPECS:
|
HTC 11 U
|
Operating System
|
Android Nougat
|
Display
|
5.5-inch QHD
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Protection: Gorilla Glass 5
|
CPU
|
Snapdragon 835
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 540
|
Memory
|
4 to 6 GB
|
Storage
|
64 to 128 GB
microSD: Up to 2TB additional
|
Camera
|
Rear: 12-megapixel Ultra Pixel 3
f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization
Front: 16-megapixel selfie cam
f/2.0 aperture and Selfie Panorama
|
Audio
|
HTC BoomSound,
|
Battery
|
3,000 mAh
|
Other features
|
Fingerprint scanner, IP 57 water resistance, Quick Charge 3.0, HTC Usonic Active Noise Cancellation 3D Audio Recording, dual SIM support (nano SIM), Edge Sense and NFC
Sources: TechTimes, 9to5Google
"It looks like the iPhone 4 might be their Vista, and I'm okay with that." -- Microsoft COO Kevin Turner
|
Most Popular ArticlesArtificial Intelligence Helps Police With Custody Decisions
May 10, 2017, 5:45 AM
ASUS PRIME Z270-A - The Next Evolution of the ASUS Motherboard
May 10, 2017, 7:15 AM
Sony Xperia XZ Premium – World’s First Smartphone with 4K HDR Display
May 11, 2017, 7:33 AM
Microsoft shows off Watch that quiets Parkinson’s Tremors
May 11, 2017, 5:44 AM
HP OMEN X – Revolutionary Design & Ultimate Performance
May 9, 2017, 7:30 AM