

Gadgets HTC U 11 – Arrives May 16th

-

HTC 11 U (Source: Evan Blass) It has been rumored that the new HTC U 11 which arrives in less than 2 weeks, follow the path of other smartphones in its class and drop the antiquated headphone jack.









Photo Source: HTC



The smartphone is reported to have a high-quality metal build. The rear camera is placed on the middle upper portion of the device similar to previous HTC offerings. A promo video showed that the new HTC will also have an edge-to-edge display with fully functioning curved edges that allow the user to launch and operate apps with the flick of the thumb.



Yes, the headphone jack is reported to be gone on this new HTC offering, but just as Apple did with the iPhone 7 and 7Plus, there will be some sort of adapter that allows you to still use your existing headphones.



The HTC U will come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection which provides safeguards against scratches and drops from 5.2 feet onto rough surfaces up to 80 percent of the time. There is also water resistance at up to 3.2 feet for up to 30 minutes thanks to IP 57 certification.



Here are the SPECS:

HTC 11 U Operating System Android Nougat Display 5.5-inch QHD

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Protection: Gorilla Glass 5 CPU Snapdragon 835 Graphics Adreno 540 Memory 4 to 6 GB Storage 64 to 128 GB

microSD: Up to 2TB additional Camera Rear : 12-megapixel Ultra Pixel 3

f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization

Front: 16-megapixel selfie cam

f/2.0 aperture and Selfie Panorama Audio HTC BoomSound, Battery 3,000 mAh Other features Fingerprint scanner, IP 57 water resistance, Quick Charge 3.0, HTC Usonic Active Noise Cancellation 3D Audio Recording, dual SIM support (nano SIM), Edge Sense and NFC

