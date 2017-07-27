

Gadgets HTC & Qualcomm Collaborate on Stand-Alone VR Headset

China is getting its very own stand-alone VR headset thanks to HTC and Qualcomm.







The difference between the eastern VR headset and the Western VR headset is that China version will be powered by the Viveport content platform while the eastern market will get the Android powered model.



Alvin W. Graylin, China regional president of Vive, HTC had this to say, “Partnering with Qualcomm to deliver an easy to use and more affordable Vive VR system will enable us to make premium stand-alone VR widely accessible to the masses in China,”.



Google announced its stand-alone Daydream VR headset at it developer conference back in May. This headset with be the result of a collaboration between HTC and Lenovo and will be available by the end of this year. These headsets will come the new WorldSense positional tracking, which allows the device to track movements in space without the need for any external sensors.





Photo Source: Google



These stand-alone headsets will not require a smartphone for use. They will be designed and optimized with two smaller screens to provide the best in the mobile VR experience.



According to Qualcomm’s



The China stand-alone VR headset will more than likely features Qualcomm’s hardware infrastructure, but will not have anything to do with Google and its WorldSense technology. This headset may possibly feature front-mounted cameras with fisheye lenses, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and motion sensing technology provided by Leap Motion.

