HP ZBook Studio G4  (Source: HP)
The HP ZBook Studio G4 is a laptop that offers extreme power and expandability.

HP ZBook Studio G4 features premium components that allow it to perform demanding tasks with great ease.  The outer casing is built with CNC-machined aluminum and a die-cast magnesium body with diamond-cut edges. The MIL-STD-810G certification declares that this laptop has gone through up to 120,000 hours of serious testing.

According to HP, HP ZBook is used by NASA on the International Space Station. It order to do that, this laptop has to perform. The power to perform comes from Intel’s Xeon E3-1535M v6 quad-core processor. The chip has a base speed of 3.10GHz and a boost speed of 4.20MHz, while only consuming up to 45 watts of power.

The battery on ZBook is a 92 watt-hour Li-ion polymer HP Fast Charge battery that provides up to nine hours and 15 minutes playing a continuous loop video, according to Digital Trends, playing a video in a continuous loop, and four hours and 14 minutes while continuously loading websites using a macro in Chrome.

Zbook offers an extra measure of security by way of HP Client security software preloaded to provide data and identify theft protection. In addition, there is the optional HP fingerprint sensor, Security Lock Slot, and Common Criteria EAL4+ Augmented Certified Discrete TPM 2.0 Embedded Security Chip

Here are the SPECS:
HO ZBook 15 G4 Mobile Workstation
Processor Intel® Core™ i5-7300HQ with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (2.5 GHz, up to 3.5 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)
Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64
Display 15.6" diagonal FHD anti-glare (1920 x 1080)
Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 630
Memory 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)
Storage 500 GB 7200 rpm SATA
Battery HP Long Life 9-cell 90 Wh Li-ion polymer
Audio Bang & Olufsen HD audio. Integrated stereo speakers and microphone (dual-microphone array when equipped with optional webcam). Button for volume mute, functions keys for volume up and down. Combo microphone-in/stereo headphone-out jack.
Expansion 1 SD UHS-II flash media; 1 smart card reader
SD supports next generation secure digital and is backward compatible to SDHC, SDXC
 
Ports 1 RJ-45; 1 USB 3.0 (charging); 1 VGA
1 power connector; 2 USB Ty
pe-C™ (Thunderbolt™ 3, DisplayPort™ 1.2, USB 3.1); 2 USB 3.0; 1 stereo microphone-in/headphone-out combo
§   
Security §  Absolute Persistence Module; DriveLock and Automatic DriveLock; HP FingerPrint Sensor (optional); Integrated smart card reader; One-step logon; Optional USB port disable at factory (user configurable via BIOS); RAID (available as a configurable option); Removable media write/boot control; SATA port disablement (via BIOS); Security lock slot; Serial, parallel, USB enable/disable (via BIOS); Setup password (via BIOS); Support for Intel® AT; Power-on password (via BIOS); HP BIOSphere with Sure Start Gen3; Common Criteria EAL4+ Augmented Certified Discrete TPM 2.0 Embedded Security Chip [17,18,19
Dimensions (W x D x H) 15.2 x 10.4 x 1 in
Weight Starting at 5.7 lb
 



