HP ZBook Studio G4 (Source: HP) The HP ZBook Studio G4 is a laptop that offers extreme power and expandability.







According to HP, HP ZBook is used by NASA on the International Space Station. It order to do that, this laptop has to perform. The power to perform comes from Intel’s Xeon E3-1535M v6 quad-core processor. The chip has a base speed of 3.10GHz and a boost speed of 4.20MHz, while only consuming up to 45 watts of power.



The battery on ZBook is a 92 watt-hour Li-ion polymer HP Fast Charge battery that provides up to nine hours and 15 minutes playing a continuous loop video, according to Digital Trends, playing a video in a continuous loop, and four hours and 14 minutes while continuously loading websites using a macro in Chrome.



Zbook offers an extra measure of security by way of HP Client security software preloaded to provide data and identify theft protection. In addition, there is the optional HP fingerprint sensor, Security Lock Slot, and Common Criteria EAL4+ Augmented Certified Discrete TPM 2.0 Embedded Security Chip



Here are the SPECS:

HO ZBook 15 G4 Mobile Workstation Processor Intel® Core™ i5-7300HQ with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (2.5 GHz, up to 3.5 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores) Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64 Display 15.6" diagonal FHD anti-glare (1920 x 1080) Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 630 Memory 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) Storage 500 GB 7200 rpm SATA Battery HP Long Life 9-cell 90 Wh Li-ion polymer Audio Bang & Olufsen HD audio. Integrated stereo speakers and microphone (dual-microphone array when equipped with optional webcam). Button for volume mute, functions keys for volume up and down. Combo microphone-in/stereo headphone-out jack. Expansion 1 SD UHS-II flash media; 1 smart card reader

SD supports next generation secure digital and is backward compatible to SDHC, SDXC

Ports 1 RJ-45; 1 USB 3.0 (charging); 1 VGA

1 power connector; 2 USB Ty

pe-C™ (Thunderbolt™ 3, DisplayPort™ 1.2, USB 3.1); 2 USB 3.0; 1 stereo microphone-in/headphone-out combo

§ Security § Absolute Persistence Module; DriveLock and Automatic DriveLock; HP FingerPrint Sensor (optional); Integrated smart card reader; One-step logon; Optional USB port disable at factory (user configurable via BIOS); RAID (available as a configurable option); Removable media write/boot control; SATA port disablement (via BIOS); Security lock slot; Serial, parallel, USB enable/disable (via BIOS); Setup password (via BIOS); Support for Intel® AT; Power-on password (via BIOS); HP BIOSphere with Sure Start Gen3; Common Criteria EAL4+ Augmented Certified Discrete TPM 2.0 Embedded Security Chip [17,18,19 Dimensions (W x D x H) 15.2 x 10.4 x 1 in Weight Starting at 5.7 lb





