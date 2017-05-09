backtop

HP OMEN X  (Source: Amazon)
This cube shaped rig is feature rich and optimized to give blistering performance and convenience.

The OMEN X is a desktop that has a different appearance than most to say the least. It is literally a cube that sits at a 45-degree angle.  This design allows for easy access to ports, storage bays and its tri-chambered interior. The chassis is built from galvanized steel and was intended to provide extraordinary upgradability and adherence to current industry standards.


Photo Source: HP

The exterior allows for swapping of components or adding more storage without having to open the case.  For further handiness, there is even a toolkit provided in a compartment behind the OMEN logo, which comes complete with a double-sided screwdriver and 15 replacement screws.  You can also customize the color scheme of OMEN X. OMEN advanced lighting system allows you to adjust nine lighting zones and four colors modes based audio, hardware usage, or just favorite color scheme.

The interior offers more convenient by way of the innovative tri-chambered design that segments the hottest components and allows access to the components. To keep things running at optimal temperature, cool air is pulled in and rise out of the vents through top-mounted angled exhaust vents.


 Photo Source: HP

This system is fully customizable to suit your budget with options ranging from regular to extreme.  I am a fan of extreme so as usual…

Here are the SPECS:
 

HP OMEN X – 900-045VT Gaming
Operating system Windows 10 Home
Processor and graphics 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-6700K Processor
Memory 32 GB DDR4 memory
Hard drive 512 SSD + 3 TB HDD storage
Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080; Founders Edition
Optical drive Ultra Slim-tray SuperMulti DVD burner
Networking Intel® 802.11ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4.2 Combo
Power supply 600 W AC power adapter
Memory slots 4 DIMM
Dimensions (W X D X H) 16.54 x 6.5 x 15.79 in
Weight 23.2 lb

 

 



