

Hardware HP OMEN 15 and 17 Laptops – Powerful hardware with an Aggressive Design

HP's lineup of OMEN laptops is very impressive. These VR ready laptops are built for the game and for the productivity and are the official training Hardware for Team Immortals







NVIDA VRWorks technologies facilitates the lowest latency, and plug-and-play compatibility with the next generation headsets. You are fully immersed in the game via VR audio, physics, and haptics that let you experience every sound and feel every moment.



The OMEN delivers a 4K display or 1080p with 120 Hz refresh rate which lets you see every bit the viewing detail. The 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch diagonal display is enough to take you to playing field and audio locks you in. Audio by Bang & Olufsen provides HP Audio Boost for extreme auditory involvement.



OMEN laptops also feature the Dragon Red backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD with lets you control every keystroke with high responsiveness and precision.





Photo Source: HP



You can enter multiple commands at once with confidence knowing that every keystroke will be detected and your character will perform every action simultaneously.

When all that action heats up, the OMEN 15 and OMEN 17 laptops feature advance cooling technology to keep the machine temperature at bay.





Photo Source: HP



You have an option of choosing a PCIe SSD or Dual Storage. Here is the difference between the two. The optional PCIe SSD gives you high speed access while optimizing your storage, but you get less storage space per price. The dual storage configuration give fast boot up times, game loading and massive storage.



Of course the OMEN laptops come with the latest Intel Core processors and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. The combination of processor and high bandwidth FFR4 RAM gives a performance boost to the entire OMEN system.







