backtop

Print

HP Elite x2 1012 G1  (Source: HP)
The HP Elite x2 1021 G1 is a tough 2 in 1 Business Tablet that is highly customizable to suit your needs.

Elite x2 features an integrated kickstand that allows you to stand the device in any angle that you choose. There precision-crafted detachable keyboard that features adequate palm rests and a responsive touchpad. To increase your productivity, HP included the Active Pen with App Launch that uses Wacom technology.
 

 
The Elite x2 1012 G1 can be customized to fit your specific computing requirements.  You can start with a model that gets you Windows 10 Pro 64, 6th Generation Intel Core m processor and 4GB of memory.  Enjoy fast startups with a 180 GB SSD drive or upgrade to a 512 GB SSD if your need more storage. The display is a 12-inch FHD touch display which give crisp responses to finger inputs. The brilliant visuals are provided by an Intel HD Graphics 515 card.



Here is a little bit about Wacom Technology.
Wacom is a company that develops superior digital pen technology which is used by professionals and artists all over the world. Wacom technology.  Wacom’s digital pen technology provides precise and natural input thanks to superior pen-tip material, pressure sensing techniques, and unique EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology and active and passive electrostatic solutions. Add the Wacom Ink Layer Language (WILL) and you have a device which is compatible with apps, software or service platforms across iOS, Windows and Android.
 
 
Here are the SPECS:
HP Elite x2 1012 G1
Operating system
 		 Windows 10 Pro 64 - HP recommends Windows 10 Pro.
Windows 10 Home 64
 
Base features
 		 HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet with Travel Keyboard Base Model
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet with Travel Keyboard Base Model
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Base Model Tablet
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Base Model Tablet
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet with Travel Keyboard Base Model
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet with Travel Keyboard Base Model
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet with Travel Keyboard Base Model
 
Processor
 		 Intel® Core™ M7-6Y75 (1.2 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel® Core™ M5-6Y57 (1.1 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel® Core™ M5-6Y54 (1.1 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel® Core™ M3-6Y30 (0.9 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
 
Out-of-Band management
 		 No vPro™ AMT Support
Intel® vPro™ Technology Enabled
Intel® vPro™ Technology Disabled
 
Display
 		 12" diagonal BrightView LED-backlit WUXGA + UWVA Ultra-slim (1920 x 1280) Touchscreen
Memory
 		 8GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM
4GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM
 
Internal storage
 		 128 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Solid-State Drive (SSD)
180 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Solid State Drive (SSD)
512 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Solid-State Drive (SSD)
256 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Self Encrypting (SED) Opal 2 Solid-State Drive (SSD)
256 GB M.2-2280 PCIe NVMe Solid-State Drive (SSD)
 
Keyboard
 		 TouchPad Back-lit Keyboard
Digital pen
 		 Wacom AES Pen with App Launch Button
Sensors
 		 Accelerometer Magnetometer, Gyro (Combo chip) (tablet);Ambient light sensor (tablet); Proximity (SAR for WWAN) (tablet); NFC (advanced keyboard); Dual Accelerometers (travel and advanced keyboard)
External I/O Ports
 		 1 USB Type-C™ with Thunderbolt™ support (docking, charging and USB 3.1); 1 USB Type-A (USB 3.0); 1 headphone/microphone combo
Expansion slots
 		 1 microSD; 1 micro SIM (select models)
Security management
 		 TPM 2.0; HP Fingerprint Reader (select models); Integrated smart card reader (advanced keyboard); Power-on Authentication (password, fingerprint); Drive encryption pre-boot (password, fingerprint, select smart cards); HP BIOSphere with HP Sure Start; Absolute Persistence Module; Microsoft Defender [12,13,14]
Dimensions (W X D X H)
 		 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.3 in (tablet); 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.5 in (tablet with travel keyboard); 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.6 in (tablet with advanced keyboard)
Weight
 		 Starting at 1.8 lb (tablet); Starting at 2.65 lb (tablet with travel keyboard); Starting at 2.79 lb (tablet with advanced keyboard)
 



"A politician stumbles over himself... Then they pick it out. They edit it. He runs the clip, and then he makes a funny face, and the whole audience has a Pavlovian response." -- Joe Scarborough on John Stewart over Jim Cramer



Latest Blog Posts
Windows 7 hardest hit by WannaCry worm
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:43 AM
Amazon adds live TV channels to Prime Video
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Next-Gen Broadcast TV – Better Free Over-the-Air TV
Elroy Bethell - May 22, 2017, 7:40 AM
California botulism outbreak linked to petrol station’s nacho cheese
Saimin Nidarson - May 21, 2017, 6:26 AM
The Best Android Apps
Saimin Nidarson - May 20, 2017, 6:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 get New Life as Galaxy Note “Fandom Edition” (FE)
Elroy Bethell - May 19, 2017, 5:24 AM
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM
Google Doc Worm Attack – Only 0.1% of Gmail Users Affected
Elroy Bethell - May 5, 2017, 6:05 AM
Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S
Saimin Nidarson - May 4, 2017, 7:35 AM
World’s Fastest Camera – Films at 5 Trillion images per second
Elroy Bethell - May 3, 2017, 7:30 AM
Twitter is Now Heavy into Video Streaming
Elroy Bethell - May 2, 2017, 6:41 AM
Mac Users Beware – Malware Attacks Via Email Scams
Elroy Bethell - May 1, 2017, 6:27 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki