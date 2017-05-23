|
The HP Elite x2 1021 G1 is a tough 2 in 1 Business Tablet that is highly customizable to suit your needs.
Elite x2 features an integrated kickstand that allows you to stand the device in any angle that you choose. There precision-crafted detachable keyboard that features adequate palm rests and a responsive touchpad. To increase your productivity, HP included the Active Pen with App Launch that uses Wacom technology.
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 (Source: HP)
The Elite x2 1012 G1 can be customized to fit your specific computing requirements. You can start with a model that gets you Windows 10 Pro 64, 6th Generation Intel Core m processor and 4GB of memory. Enjoy fast startups with a 180 GB SSD drive or upgrade to a 512 GB SSD if your need more storage. The display is a 12-inch FHD touch display which give crisp responses to finger inputs. The brilliant visuals are provided by an Intel HD Graphics 515 card.
Here is a little bit about Wacom Technology.
Wacom is a company that develops superior digital pen technology which is used by professionals and artists all over the world. Wacom technology. Wacom’s digital pen technology provides precise and natural input thanks to superior pen-tip material, pressure sensing techniques, and unique EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology and active and passive electrostatic solutions. Add the Wacom Ink Layer Language (WILL) and you have a device which is compatible with apps, software or service platforms across iOS, Windows and Android.
Here are the SPECS:
|
HP Elite x2 1012 G1
|
Operating system
|
Windows 10 Pro 64 - HP recommends Windows 10 Pro.
Windows 10 Home 64
|
Base features
|
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet with Travel Keyboard Base Model
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ M7-6Y75 (1.2 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel® Core™ M5-6Y57 (1.1 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel® Core™ M5-6Y54 (1.1 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel® Core™ M3-6Y30 (0.9 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) with Intel HD Graphics 515
|
Out-of-Band management
|
No vPro™ AMT Support
Intel® vPro™ Technology Enabled
Intel® vPro™ Technology Disabled
|
Display
|
12" diagonal BrightView LED-backlit WUXGA + UWVA Ultra-slim (1920 x 1280) Touchscreen
|
Memory
|
8GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM
4GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM
|
Internal storage
|
128 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Solid-State Drive (SSD)
180 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Solid State Drive (SSD)
512 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Solid-State Drive (SSD)
256 GB M.2-2280 SATA-3 Three Layer Cell (TLC) Self Encrypting (SED) Opal 2 Solid-State Drive (SSD)
256 GB M.2-2280 PCIe NVMe Solid-State Drive (SSD)
|
Keyboard
|
TouchPad Back-lit Keyboard
|
Digital pen
|
Wacom AES Pen with App Launch Button
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer Magnetometer, Gyro (Combo chip) (tablet);Ambient light sensor (tablet); Proximity (SAR for WWAN) (tablet); NFC (advanced keyboard); Dual Accelerometers (travel and advanced keyboard)
|
External I/O Ports
|
1 USB Type-C™ with Thunderbolt™ support (docking, charging and USB 3.1); 1 USB Type-A (USB 3.0); 1 headphone/microphone combo
|
Expansion slots
|
1 microSD; 1 micro SIM (select models)
|
Security management
|
TPM 2.0; HP Fingerprint Reader (select models); Integrated smart card reader (advanced keyboard); Power-on Authentication (password, fingerprint); Drive encryption pre-boot (password, fingerprint, select smart cards); HP BIOSphere with HP Sure Start; Absolute Persistence Module; Microsoft Defender [12,13,14]
|
Dimensions (W X D X H)
|
11.8 x 8.4 x 0.3 in (tablet); 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.5 in (tablet with travel keyboard); 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.6 in (tablet with advanced keyboard)
|
Weight
|
Starting at 1.8 lb (tablet); Starting at 2.65 lb (tablet with travel keyboard); Starting at 2.79 lb (tablet with advanced keyboard)
|
