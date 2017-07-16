

Hardware HP 280 G2 MT Desktop PC

-

Develop your work with the HP 280 MT desktop PC, that comes with the computing power one needs for their business at the same time downplaying the total cost of purchase.









Photo Source: HP



Along powered up processing, one can move through tasks easily and effortlessly with the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i3/i5 processors2 and up to 32 GB of powerful DDR4 memory1 for demanding applications. Additionally, expansion options such as PCIe x1 and PCIe x16 slots together with VGA and DVI-D ports, and an SSD drive option1 on the HP 280 Microtower aid to establish wide compatibility with current technology assets and upgrades in the nearest future.





Photo Source: HP



Here are the full SPECS

Processor Intel® Core™ i5-6500 3.2 GHz, Intel HD Graphics 530, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 6 MB cache, 4 cores Memory 4GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM, Configuration: 1 x 4GB, 2 DIMM Hard Drive 256GB SSD Optical Drive Slim SATA DVD-Writer Software Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64 Graphics Intel HD 530 Graphics Audio Integrated Realtek ALC221VB, combo microphone/headphone jack,

line-in and line-out rear ports (3.5 mm), internal speaker. Networking LAN Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE with Realtek RTL8111G-CG Interfaces 6 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 audio line in, 1 audio line out, 1 DVI-D, 1 VGA, 1 RJ-45, 1 microphone/headphone combo Expansion 1 PCIe x1, 1 PCIe x16 Drive bays External - One 13,3 cm (5.25") ODD, Internal - One 8,9 cm (3.5") HDD Power Supply 180 W standard efficiency, active PFC

180 W, up to 85% efficient active PFC Dimensions Width 170 mm, Depth 355 mm, Height 358 mm, Weight 6.11 kg Input Devices HP USB Mouse Display Not Included Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

