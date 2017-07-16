backtop

Hardware HP 280 G2 MT Desktop PC
Nenfort Golit - July 16, 2017 6:47 AM
Develop your work with the HP 280 MT desktop PC, that comes with the computing power one needs for their business at the same time downplaying the total cost of purchase.

Dependable and ready for work, The HP 280 MT brings unequivocal performance for a person business with tools one needs for work. One can improve meeting experience with the open to choose HP Conferencing Keyboard and HP Business Headset for collaboration. With a progressive style, one can appreciate the complete desktop experience on the scalable HP 280 MT, which comes a practical design that compliments one’s workspace and is simple to set up.


Photo Source: HP

Along powered up processing, one can move through tasks easily and effortlessly with the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i3/i5 processors2 and up to 32 GB of powerful DDR4 memory1 for demanding applications.  Additionally, expansion options such as PCIe x1 and PCIe x16 slots together with VGA and DVI-D ports, and an SSD drive option1 on the HP 280 Microtower aid to establish wide compatibility with current technology assets and upgrades in the nearest future.


Photo Source: HP

Here are the full SPECS
Processor Intel® Core™ i5-6500 3.2 GHz, Intel HD Graphics 530, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 6 MB cache, 4 cores
Memory 4GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM, Configuration: 1 x 4GB, 2 DIMM
Hard Drive 256GB SSD
Optical Drive Slim SATA DVD-Writer
Software Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64
Graphics Intel HD 530 Graphics
Audio Integrated Realtek ALC221VB, combo microphone/headphone jack,
line-in and line-out rear ports (3.5 mm), internal speaker.
Networking LAN Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE with Realtek RTL8111G-CG
Interfaces 6 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 audio line in, 1 audio line out, 1 DVI-D, 1 VGA, 1 RJ-45, 1 microphone/headphone combo
Expansion 1 PCIe x1, 1 PCIe x16
Drive bays External - One 13,3 cm (5.25") ODD, Internal - One 8,9 cm (3.5") HDD
Power Supply  180 W standard efficiency, active PFC
180 W, up to 85% efficient active PFC
Dimensions Width 170 mm, Depth 355 mm, Height 358 mm, Weight 6.11 kg
Input Devices HP USB Mouse
Display Not Included
Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Sources: HP, FlipBoard




