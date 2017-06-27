backtop

Gadgets HMD Nokia 6
Nenfort Golit - June 27, 2017 6:28 AM
HMD Nokia 6 is an outstanding smartphone with the most recent Android operating system and comes with an immersive entertainment. The smartphone device will be available in July on Amazon for purchase at the affordable price of $299.

HMD Global, the company that is involved in producing smartphones utilizing the Nokia Brand, is expecting change with the completion of the Nokia 6. HMD Global has disclosed slightly later than expected that the smartphone will soon be available for purchase in the United States at the beginning of July. This device can be purchased on Amazon only.



Photo source (Nokia)

The Nokia 6 device was beforehand disclosed during February together with Nokia 3 and 5. The three smartphone device Altogether were guaranteed quick update, near-stock operating system and cost reasonable price. With the flagship device amongst the three smartphone being the Nokia 6. 

The smartphone devices comes with the following features, a 5.5 inch with 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a snapdragon 430 processor. Additionally, it has an 8MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, and an Android 7.1.1 operating system. The device has an aluminum single molded unit and manufactured by Foxconn.


Photo source (Nokia)

The Nokia 6 smartphone unlocked version will be sold on Amazon in the United States for a low cost price of $229 beginning in July. This price gets one only the GSM version of the phone with dual SIM slots, and has full support for T-Mobile. Likewise it supports AT&T, although gets only limited backing on AT&T in prospect to the lack of bands 29 and 30.
 
Here are the full SPECS:
Display
Size
Resolution
Pixel density
Brightness		 5.5” IPS LCD
Full-HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9)
403 ppi
450 nits, laminated
Camera
Primary camera
Front-facing camera		 16MP PDAF, 1.0um, f/2, dual tone flash
8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees
Storage
Internal memory
Micro SD card slot
Services		 Arte Black, 64 GB; all other colors, 32 GB
Support for up to 128 GB
Google Drive
Performance
Operating system
RAM
CPU		 Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat
Arte Black, 4 GB; all other colors, 3 GB
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform
Design
Colors
Size		 Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper
154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump)
Network and connectivity
Network speed
Networks GSM		 LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
850/900/1800/1900; WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8; LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40
Connectivity and sensors
Connectivity
Sensors		 Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG,  Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, Hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC (sharing)
Audio
Connector
Speakers
Amplifier		 3.5 mm headphone jack
Dual speakers
Smart amplifier (TFA9891) with Dolby Atmos
Battery life
Battery type Integrated 3000 mAh battery4
Source: Nokia

Sources: Flipboard, Engadget




