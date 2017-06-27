

HMD Nokia 6 is an outstanding smartphone with the most recent Android operating system and comes with an immersive entertainment. The smartphone device will be available in July on Amazon for purchase at the affordable price of $299.











Photo source (Nokia)



The Nokia 6 device was beforehand disclosed during February together with Nokia 3 and 5. The three smartphone device Altogether were guaranteed quick update, near-stock operating system and cost reasonable price. With the flagship device amongst the three smartphone being the Nokia 6.



The smartphone devices comes with the following features, a 5.5 inch with 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a snapdragon 430 processor. Additionally, it has an 8MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, and an Android 7.1.1 operating system. The device has an aluminum single molded unit and manufactured by Foxconn.





Photo source (Nokia)



The Nokia 6 smartphone unlocked version will be sold on Amazon in the United States for a low cost price of $229 beginning in July. This price gets one only the GSM version of the phone with dual SIM slots, and has full support for T-Mobile. Likewise it supports AT&T, although gets only limited backing on AT&T in prospect to the lack of bands 29 and 30.



Here are the full SPECS:

Display Size

Resolution

Pixel density

Brightness 5.5” IPS LCD

Full-HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9)

403 ppi

450 nits, laminated Camera Primary camera

Front-facing camera 16MP PDAF, 1.0um, f/2, dual tone flash

8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees Storage Internal memory

Micro SD card slot

Services Arte Black, 64 GB; all other colors, 32 GB

Support for up to 128 GB

Google Drive Performance Operating system

RAM

CPU Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat

Arte Black, 4 GB; all other colors, 3 GB

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform Design Colors

Size Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper

154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) Network and connectivity Network speed

Networks GSM LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

850/900/1800/1900; WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8; LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40 Connectivity and sensors Connectivity

Sensors Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, Hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC (sharing) Audio Connector

Speakers

Amplifier 3.5 mm headphone jack

Dual speakers

