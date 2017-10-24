|
This home security camera features a 360 cam that sees the entire room allowing coverage from every angle.
Guardzilla 360 features a 360 degree continuous panoramic live video feed that can be viewed from the convenience of your smartphone. Once connected via the Guardzilla App, you can simply move your smartphone in from side to side and see different views in your home while away.
The two-way communication feature allows you to carry on a live conversation thanks to improved "full-duplex" two-way talk with its 360 cam and integrated microphone and speaker. This means both sides can talk at the same time, instead of having to wait for the person on the other end to finish before talking. You will be able to see the person you are communicating with through the Guardzilla smartphone app, but they will not be able to see you.
The product also features motion detection thanks to the precision PIR motion sensors which can capture movement in every direction and instantly send phone alerts (push, email).
In case of an unauthorized intrusion, Guardzilla has a 100 dB Siren that produces an ear-splitting sound to scare off intruders. So far there is no indication that the Guardzilla will also notify 911 which a feature offered by professional home security companies.
It even has Night Vision via infrared sensors provide video images in every direction in low light.
Other Features
|
Guardzilla 360
|
Dedicated Call Buttons
|
Three call buttons send push notifications to smart phone numbers (e.g. mom, dad, friend) for instant contact and interaction.
|
Auto-Arm
|
Can be set to automatically arm when leaving home and disarm when returning.
|
Cloud Storage
|
Store 360° video recordings of all motion events.
"We don't know how to make a $500 computer that's not a piece of junk." -- Apple CEO Steve Jobs
|
Most Popular ArticlesSamsung Galaxy A5 & A7 - Thin Bezels for 2018
October 18, 2017, 7:31 AM
iPhone 7 is beating iPhone 8 according to sales research
October 17, 2017, 6:40 AM
OnePlus 5T may be dropped for OnePlus 6 2018
October 21, 2017, 6:55 AM
Drug therapy ’restores breathing’ after spinal injury
October 18, 2017, 6:26 AM
ZTE launches innovative dual screen foldable smartphone Axon M in US
October 19, 2017, 5:29 AM