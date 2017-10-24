

Gadgets Guardzilla 360 – The All-In-One Home Security System

This home security camera features a 360 cam that sees the entire room allowing coverage from every angle.











The two-way communication feature allows you to carry on a live conversation thanks to improved "full-duplex" two-way talk with its 360 cam and integrated microphone and speaker. This means both sides can talk at the same time, instead of having to wait for the person on the other end to finish before talking. You will be able to see the person you are communicating with through the Guardzilla smartphone app, but they will not be able to see you.



The product also features motion detection thanks to the precision PIR motion sensors which can capture movement in every direction and instantly send phone alerts (push, email).



In case of an unauthorized intrusion, Guardzilla has a 100 dB Siren that produces an ear-splitting sound to scare off intruders. So far there is no indication that the Guardzilla will also notify 911 which a feature offered by professional home security companies.



It even has Night Vision via infrared sensors provide video images in every direction in low light.









Other Features

Guardzilla 360 Dedicated Call Buttons Three call buttons send push notifications to smart phone numbers (e.g. mom, dad, friend) for instant contact and interaction.

Auto-Arm Can be set to automatically arm when leaving home and disarm when returning.

Cloud Storage Store 360° video recordings of all motion events.







