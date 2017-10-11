Google at its hardware event earlier this month launched several new devices among which was the Google Home Mini.

The new device is smaller than original Home speaker. According to Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii, the unit handed by the search giant at the event recorded his voice commands without the ‘Ok Google‘ instruction.

The Google Home Mini has three touch sensitive areas on it, two of them are on either side and one is right at the center that the notification light are. While the one at the center was not calibrated properly and triggered the speaker to record commands.

Russakovskii brought to attention that the speaker recorded several voice commands unknowingly, which it was not authorized. According to Google a long press on the Home Mini activates a feature wherein users don’t need to say ‘ok Google’ to activate it. It is reported that the problem was taking care of by disabling the Google Assistant feature of long press to activate.