|
For those who are not aware of this software, Nik Collection is a set of software accessibly as plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom. The software boosts one’s ability in using some smooth effects such as monochrome, HDR, and sharpening. Its indeed a handy tool and mostly used by photographers.
By Nenfort Golit
Nik Collection (Source: YouTube)
Google Acquired the Nik Collection from a company in the year of 2012, with a costing price of $500. The product was later sold for $150, and three years later Nik Collection became absolutely free in the year of 2016. With the software being free it grew in popularity, the software is compatible with Window Vista through Windows 8, Mac OS X 10. 7 to 10.10, and Adobe Photoshop through CC2015.
During the transition from paid to free, Google gave a comment on the software’s future by an announcement as follows; “As we continue to focus our long-term investments in building incredible photo editing tools for mobile, including Google Photos and Snapseed, we've decided to make the Nik Collection desktop suite available for free, so that now anyone can use it.”
Photo source: PetaPixel
This recent announcement from Google, concerning the cease of support for the Nik Collection will let a lot of photographers and designers saddened. For people who normally used third party softwares for their production workflow, will now have to use preceding versions of the parent software’s such as Photoshop and Lightroom.
The Rest of the Nik Software, which is fixated on desktop photo editing, will be available but no future updates coming soon, which might lead Google to make the Nik Collection software open source for developers to continue developing the software and to keep it functioning. More so, If the software eventually becomes open source loyalist might get some peace of mind.
"I'd be pissed too, but you didn't have to go all Minority Report on his ass!" -- Jon Stewart on police raiding Gizmodo editor Jason Chen's home
|
Most Popular Articles5 Amazon Prime Benefits That You May Not Be Aware of
May 30, 2017, 6:28 AM
ASUS PRIME Z270-A - The Next Evolution of the ASUS Motherboard
May 10, 2017, 7:15 AM
Highlights from Google I/O 2017 to look out for this coming year
May 26, 2017, 6:25 AM
Alienware 17 - Designed for VR with NVIDIA Tobii
May 12, 2017, 7:38 AM
Insta360 Nano – Take 360-degree Pictures & Video on your iPhone via Lightning Port
May 26, 2017, 8:23 AM