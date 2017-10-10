Here is a router that offers fast Wi-Fi speeds for smoother streaming, gaming and of course downloading.





The new Google Wi-Fi router looks just like an Amazon Alexa smart speaker at first glance. It comes in black or blue with a modest design that fits any décor. Installation is easy, but professional installation is available at $77.89 when purchase from Amazon. The cost is $114.95 for the black model and $111.99 for the blue.

Google Wi-Fi router provides Super-fast Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900 MBps to help with smooth streaming, gaming and downloading.

No need to worry about your network slowing down when multiple devices connect to it because this router supports 100+ connected devices simultaneously. Your Wi-Fi stays fast, even when you have a household full of connected devices.









Smartphone, tablets, laptops, computer, gaming consoles, household appliance and any other connected device can easily be connected with the Google On app. Everyone and everything in the home can either stream, share, download, and game all at the same time.

Those troublesome dead zone are eliminated with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Band1/2/3/4 Wi-Fi antenna-13, 2.4GHz Bluetooth antenna- 1 & 2.4GHz Zigbee antenna-1. Reliable coverage for most homes up to 2,500 square feet.

Once you have your OnHub, download the free Google On App to help you set up and manage OnHub right from your phone or tablet. Prioritize bandwidth to a device or troubleshoot issues, at home or away.

The included Google On app facilitates easy setup and allows you to control your network right from your smartphone

Automatic security updates help keep your network safe.

A separate guest network helps get friends online easily, and allows you to share devices, like your Chromecast, with them.

Google WiFi Router - OnHub AC1900 Operating System Windows 8/7 Wireless Type 802.11 A/C Ports 1 USB 3.0 Port Dimensions (W x D x H) 4.1 x 4.6 x 7.5 inches Weight 1.9 pounds Battery 1 Lithium ion batteries required.

Here are the SPECS: