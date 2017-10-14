

Hardware Google Pixelbook – Available at the end of October

The Google Pixelbook is the reincarnation of the Chromebook Pixel that comes complete with Stylus and high-end options.







The new Google Pixelbook is a 2-in-1 laptop that fits into the class of looks and design of other comparable devices already on the market. Pixelbook has a blocky design, larger keys, a huge trackpad, and a 12.3-inch display. The bezel is thicker than we have seen in comparable laptops as well.



Pixelbook features a tall 12.3-inch display with a 3:2 screen aspect ratio. More viewing area could have been had it Google went with thinner bezel instead of the less-seen larger bezels. The base model which is priced at $999, features a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. There are two USB-C ports for charging or accessories. Google Pixel smartphone owners can set their handhelds to automatically tether data.







The Pixelbook Pen is available separately at a price of $99. This pen is the result of a Wacom/Google collaboration and features more than 2,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, 60 degrees of angular awareness, and only 10ms of latency. It works will with Pixelbook’s 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

There is one button on Pixel that activates your Google Assistant. Pixelbook Pen is powered by AAA batteries



Here are the SPECS:

Google Pixelbook Processor 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Operating System Chrome OS Display 2.3” 360° touchscreen display

Resolution: 2400 x 1600 Graphics HD 615 Memory 8 GB Storage 128 GB Battery Up to 10 hours

(2 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging) Special Features Corning Gorilla Glass, Backlit Keyboard, Stylus Dimensions (W x D x H) 11.43 x 8.69 x 0.44 inches









