Google is ready to launch its new smartphone tomorrow, but there are few reports indicates that there will be launch of a laptop, Bluetooth speaker, VR headsets as well.





The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, are outstanding parts of the Google event and are said to be made by HTC and LG respectively. The rumors talk of two smartphones that have been seen. Venturebeat claims that they have clear picture of Google’s new handsets and details.

According to a report, both handsets will sport some screen improvement such as search bar that now is at the bottom. The Droid Life website confirms that Pixel 2 sporting regular sized bezel comes with dual speakers.

One rear camera on the top left corner and a finger print center at the center bellow.

This device has the same glass+ metal design as previous smartphones but the glass area is somewhat smaller than before.

Reported: The device sports a 5” full-HD with 16:9 aspect ratio. Where the Pixel 2 XL will be sporting a QHD + display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The other leaked features are 4GB RAM,64 GB or 128GB built in storage and 12MP single rear camera. May cost around $ 650 and $750 for Pixel 2, $850 and $950 may be the cost of Pixel 2 XL.

Pixel 2 XL image