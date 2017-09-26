Google’s new flagship smartphones will look similar to the previous handhelds.

According to rumors and leaks, the new colors for the Pixel 2 will be Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White. Each phone will have a distinctive 2-tone back. Droid Life reported that the XL2 will be available in Just Black and have a Black and White 2-tone back.







These devices are reported to cost $649 (£480) for 64GB of internal storage and $749 (£555) for 128GB. The new version of the XL will reportedly cost $849 (£630) for 64GB of storage and $949 (£700) for 128GB.

The Pixels are speculated to be built by HTC, that may the reason why other reports have claimed that the Pixel 2 will have squeezable sides similar to the HTC U11, and that the XL 2 will come with a 6-inch display.

Google also hinted to the fact that their efforts have been focused on improving battery life and camera quality for their handheld devices.

The Pixel 2's specifications are not official yet, but Android Police reports that the Pixel 2 will sport AMOLED displays (which boast an ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio), Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors and 4GB of RAM. They further point to the possibility of pressure-sensitive "squeezable" sides which will increase functionality to the tangible user interface (TUI).