Google will launch new services and products at its I/O 2017 conference, which is set to commence on May 17 and go until May 19 at Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View California, US.

The keynote event will start at 10am pacific daylight time. You can watch the event right at the company’s Google IO website. The live stream video will be showcased as soon as the countdown ends and will be shown on the company’s video sharing platform, YouTube.







Google has already shared the complete three-day line up that you can follow all the events from the company’s IO website or can also log in and get notified about the sessions you are interested in.



Google may likely announce six things next week. 1- Google is likely to give peek into Android O, the successor to its current-generation OS Android Nougat. 2 – Google said to be working on a new OS dubbed Fuchsia. Unlike Android and chrome OSs, which are built on Linux, Fuchsia is reportedly built on a new Google –built kernel called Magenta. Of course there is no details given or known about the company plans that what will do with the OS. There is possibility that Google shares some details at the I/O event.

3- In year 2016 as well as 2017 at the Google I/O New features of Google Assistant was one of the main attraction. Google speculated to announce new features and improvements of its digital assistant and expected to announce third-party integrations for the AI. 4 – this year Google could announce more apps and improvements in the same field. Like Google I/O 2016, the company is expected to show more devices and apps based on its Project Tango. Project Tango is a platform, which OEMs can integrate in their devices to bring augmented reality features.



5- Last year the company announced its Daydream platform along with the Daydream View VR headset. This year there could be improvements in the Daydream platform that will come integrated with Android O.

6- it is possible that Google announce its project Fi’s compatibility with more number of devices. Where the service now is limited to Google Pixel and Nexus and few others. Also could be announcements regarding Project Fi’s expansion to other telecom operators in other countries.