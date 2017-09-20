Google’s new Pixel 2 event is on October 4th and will showcase the company’s newest product. However the Google Home Mini is already leaked online.

Google’s next event will be on October 4 th in San Francisco and we should be seeing the unveiling of the company’s newest smartphones, notebook, and the Google Home Mini.

According to Droid Life, Google will be announcing the "mini" version of its $129 Google Home smart speaker. Photos of the new home speaker have already been leaked ahead of the event. These photos show “Google Home Mini” which is the official name of the new smart speaker, Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors. The Home Mini will cost $49.00 when it goes on sale.

The Google Home Mini will function very similarly to the original Google Home speak and will able to help users with their schedule, set reminders, catch up on news headlines, and other Home-related inquiries, via the integrated Google Assistant.

The pictures show lights on top of each unit, which will likely indicate interaction with Google Assistant. But unlike the original Google Home, the images suggest owners won't be able to change the color of the bases on the Mini versions.