Google’s new camera works with your Android smartphone to make motion photos without sound.
The Google Clips smart camera features a clips that allows you to attach it to objects to capture your favorite memories.
Google Clips is square shaped and weighs in at 60.5 grams and measures 49mm. There is a black camera lens on the front of the square that extends just a bit and captures 130-degree field of view through an f/2.4 aperture.
This camera is powered by an A.I. engine that programmed to learn your preferences using machine learning. The camera can learn the faces of people you capture the most and learn to prioritize those particular images.
Google Clips captures 15 frames per second and pulls out the sharpest, most important details. This gives you the flexibility to manually sort through the selected photos and keep your favorites.
The sole button on the device is a large shutter button on the front of the camera. Although Google Clips can stand on its own, there’s a clip case included for mounting the camera on just about anything you can imagine, from the pocket of your shirt to your dog’s collar.
Google Clips has 16GB of onboard storage and files stored on the device can be transferred to Android devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Here are the SPECS:
Google Clips Smart Camera
Operating System
Android 7.0 Nougat or higher
Camera
Motion photos (JPEGs with embedded MP4s), MP4, GIF, JPEG. No audio.
Auto focus adjustment
1.55μm pixels
Low Lux/Night Mode: Auto
130-degree field of view
16 GB storage
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth LE
Battery
Up to 3 hours of smart capture
Ports
Single USB-C
Special Features
§ Google Clips app on a compatible mobile device (Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S7, or Galaxy S8) running Android 7.0 Nougat or greater. For full list of supported devices, go to g.co/clips/help
Dimensions (W x D x H)
Length: 1.9 in (49 mm)
Width: 1.9 in (49 mm)
Height: 0.8 in (20 mm)
Weight
-
Without clip: 1.5 oz (42.2 g)
With clip: 2.1 oz (60.5 g)
Clip: 0.65 oz (18.3 g)
