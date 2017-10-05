

Gadgets Google Clips – The Mighty Mini Smart Camera that Learns

Google Clips is square shaped and weighs in at 60.5 grams and measures 49mm. There is a black camera lens on the front of the square that extends just a bit and captures 130-degree field of view through an f/2.4 aperture.



This camera is powered by an A.I. engine that programmed to learn your preferences using machine learning. The camera can learn the faces of people you capture the most and learn to prioritize those particular images.







Google Clips captures 15 frames per second and pulls out the sharpest, most important details. This gives you the flexibility to manually sort through the selected photos and keep your favorites.



The sole button on the device is a large shutter button on the front of the camera. Although Google Clips can stand on its own, there’s a clip case included for mounting the camera on just about anything you can imagine, from the pocket of your shirt to your dog’s collar.



Google Clips has 16GB of onboard storage and files stored on the device can be transferred to Android devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



Here are the SPECS:

Google Clips Smart Camera Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat or higher Camera Motion photos (JPEGs with embedded MP4s), MP4, GIF, JPEG. No audio.

Auto focus adjustment

1.55μm pixels

Low Lux/Night Mode: Auto

130-degree field of view

16 GB storage Connectivity Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth LE Battery Up to 3 hours of smart capture Ports Single USB-C Special Features § Google Clips app on a compatible mobile device (Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S7, or Galaxy S8) running Android 7.0 Nougat or greater. For full list of supported devices, go to g.co/clips/help Dimensions (W x D x H) Length: 1.9 in (49 mm)

Width: 1.9 in (49 mm)

Height: 0.8 in (20 mm) Weight Without clip: 1.5 oz (42.2 g)

With clip: 2.1 oz (60.5 g)

Clip: 0.65 oz (18.3 g)





