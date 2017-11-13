|
The GA-Z270 features Smart Fan 5 which provides superior cooling for optimum gaming performance.
Intense gaming can get really heated in most sessions and as a result, overall computing performance can suffer. The GA-Z270-Gaming K3 seeks to remedy this issue by using Smart Fan 5 technology.
Smart Fan 5 allows gamers to interchange their fan headers to reflect different thermal sensors at different locations on the motherboard. In addition, with Smart Fan 5 more hybrid fan headers that support both PWM and Voltage mode fans have been introduced to make the motherboard more liquid cooling friendly.
The new Smart Fan 5 software allows users to easily configure different modes for each fan so that optimal cooling can be achieve per fan. The only can you cannot control is the CPU fan.
You allow get control for the Ambient lights on the motherboard so that you can have the lights sync with your music, movies or games.
Here are the SPECS:
|
_ Gigabyte GA-Z270-Gaming K3
|
Processor
|
Support for 7th and 6th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors/ Intel® Core™ i5 processors/Intel® Core™ i3 processors/ Intel® Pentium® processors/Intel® Celeron® processors in the LGA1151 package
|
Operating System
|
Windows® 10 64-bit (for 7th Generation Intel® Processors)
Windows® 10 64-bit / Windows® 8.1 64-bit / Windows® 7 32-bit / 64-bits (for 6th Generation Intel® Processors)
* Please download the "Windows USB Installation Tool" from GIGABYTE's website and install it before installing Windows 7.
|
Graphics
|
Integrated Graphics Processor-Intel® HD Graphics support:
1 x DVI-D port, supporting a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60 Hz
* The DVI-D port does not support D-Sub connection by adapter.
1 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24 Hz
* Support for HDMI 1.4 version.
|
Memory
|
4 x DDR4 DIMM sockets supporting up to 64 GB of system memory
* Due to a Windows 32-bit operating system limitation, when more than 4 GB of physical memory is installed, the actual memory size displayed will be less than the size of the physical memory installed.
Dual channel memory architecture
Support for DDR4 3866(O.C.) / 3800(O.C.) / 3733(O.C.) / 3666(O.C.) / 3600(O.C.) / 3466(O.C.) / 3400(O.C.) / 3333(O.C.) / 3300(O.C.) / 3200(O.C.) / 3000(O.C.) / 2800(O.C.) / 2666(O.C.) / 2400 / 2133 MHz memory modules
Support for ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8 memory modules (operate in non-ECC mode)
Support for non-ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8/1Rx16 memory modules
Support for Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory modules
|
H/W Monitoring
|
§ Voltage detection
§ Temperature detection
§ Fan speed detection
§ Overheating warning
§ Fan fail warning
§ Fan speed control
* Whether the fan (pump) speed control function is supported will depend on the fan (pump) you install.
|
Form Factor
|
ATX Form Factor; 30.5cm x 24.4cm
|
Special Features
|
Support for APP Center
* Available applications in APP Center may vary by motherboard model. Supported functions of each application may also vary depending on motherboard specifications.
3D OSD
@BIOS
Ambient LED
AutoGreen
BIOS Setup
Color Temperature
Cloud Station
EasyTune
Easy RAID
Fast Boot
Game Boost
ON/OFF Charge
Platform Power Management
Smart Backup
Smart Keyboard
Smart TimeLock
System Information Viewer
USB Blocker
USB DAC-UP 2
V-Tuner
Support for 3TB+ Unlock
Support for Q-Flash
Support for Xpress Install
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
§ 10.23 x 12.79 x 2.75 in
|
Weight
|
2.8 pounds
|
