

Hardware Gigabyte GA-Z270-Gaming K3 – With Smart Fan 5

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The GA-Z270 features Smart Fan 5 which provides superior cooling for optimum gaming performance.







Intense gaming can get really heated in most sessions and as a result, overall computing performance can suffer. The GA-Z270-Gaming K3 seeks to remedy this issue by using Smart Fan 5 technology.



Smart Fan 5 allows gamers to interchange their fan headers to reflect different thermal sensors at different locations on the motherboard. In addition, with Smart Fan 5 more hybrid fan headers that support both PWM and Voltage mode fans have been introduced to make the motherboard more liquid cooling friendly.







The new Smart Fan 5 software allows users to easily configure different modes for each fan so that optimal cooling can be achieve per fan. The only can you cannot control is the CPU fan.



You allow get control for the Ambient lights on the motherboard so that you can have the lights sync with your music, movies or games.







Here are the SPECS:

_ Gigabyte GA-Z270-Gaming K3 Processor Support for 7 th and 6 th generation Intel ® Core™ i7 processors/ Intel ® Core™ i5 processors/Intel ® Core™ i3 processors/ Intel ® Pentium ® processors/Intel ® Celeron ® processors in the LGA1151 package Operating System Windows® 10 64-bit (for 7th Generation Intel® Processors)

Windows® 10 64-bit / Windows® 8.1 64-bit / Windows® 7 32-bit / 64-bits (for 6th Generation Intel® Processors)

* Please download the "Windows USB Installation Tool" from GIGABYTE's website and install it before installing Windows 7. Graphics Integrated Graphics Processor-Intel® HD Graphics support:

1 x DVI-D port, supporting a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60 Hz

* The DVI-D port does not support D-Sub connection by adapter.

1 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24 Hz

* Support for HDMI 1.4 version. Memory 4 x DDR4 DIMM sockets supporting up to 64 GB of system memory

* Due to a Windows 32-bit operating system limitation, when more than 4 GB of physical memory is installed, the actual memory size displayed will be less than the size of the physical memory installed.

Dual channel memory architecture

Support for DDR4 3866(O.C.) / 3800(O.C.) / 3733(O.C.) / 3666(O.C.) / 3600(O.C.) / 3466(O.C.) / 3400(O.C.) / 3333(O.C.) / 3300(O.C.) / 3200(O.C.) / 3000(O.C.) / 2800(O.C.) / 2666(O.C.) / 2400 / 2133 MHz memory modules

Support for ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8 memory modules (operate in non-ECC mode)

Support for non-ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8/1Rx16 memory modules

Support for Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory modules H/W Monitoring § Voltage detection

§ Temperature detection

§ Fan speed detection

§ Overheating warning

§ Fan fail warning

§ Fan speed control

* Whether the fan (pump) speed control function is supported will depend on the fan (pump) you install. Form Factor ATX Form Factor; 30.5cm x 24.4cm Special Features Support for APP Center

* Available applications in APP Center may vary by motherboard model. Supported functions of each application may also vary depending on motherboard specifications.

3D OSD

@BIOS

Ambient LED

AutoGreen

BIOS Setup

Color Temperature

Cloud Station

EasyTune

Easy RAID

Fast Boot

Game Boost

ON/OFF Charge

Platform Power Management

Smart Backup

Smart Keyboard

Smart TimeLock

System Information Viewer

USB Blocker

USB DAC-UP 2

V-Tuner

Support for 3TB+ Unlock

Support for Q-Flash

Support for Xpress Install Dimensions (W x D x H) § 10.23 x 12.79 x 2.75 in Weight 2.8 pounds





Intense gaming can get really heated in most sessions and as a result, overall computing performance can suffer. The GA-Z270-Gaming K3 seeks to remedy this issue by using Smart Fan 5 technology.Smart Fan 5 allows gamers to interchange their fan headers to reflect different thermal sensors at different locations on the motherboard. In addition, with Smart Fan 5 more hybrid fan headers that support both PWM and Voltage mode fans have been introduced to make the motherboard more liquid cooling friendly.The new Smart Fan 5 software allows users to easily configure different modes for each fan so that optimal cooling can be achieve per fan. The only can you cannot control is the CPU fan.You allow get control for the Ambient lights on the motherboard so that you can have the lights sync with your music, movies or games.Here are the SPECS:





"We don't know how to make a $500 computer that's not a piece of junk." -- Apple CEO Steve Jobs