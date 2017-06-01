backtop

Print

Gemini Pro  (Source: Ulefone.com)
The Gemini Pro is an elegant looking smartphone that features the Sony IMX258 dualistic Photography system.

These days, one of the most sort after features of any smartphone is the camera.  A smartphone without a camera is like a car without wheels… not going anywhere.  Ulefone seems to be making the right moves with the Gemini Pro that features dual 13MP cameras.


Photo Source: Ulefone

The special thing about Gemini Pro’s cameras is that they form the Sony IMX258 dualistic photography system.  One camera is chromatic to capture colors while the other camera is monochrome to capture black and white colors.  There is an algorithm that combines the shots for sharp details and vibrant colors for a true-to-life picture.

There is an app that comes with the camera which allows you to set camera modes such as refocus, 3D photo, live photo, professional mode, and beautification.

The Gemini Pro features the HELIO X27 chipset under the hood. The CPU is composed of two Cortex A72 2.6GHz cores and eight Cortex A53 cores.  With that type of power, Gemini Pro can deliver seamless app and game performance without issue.

Ulefone Gemini Pro has been outfitted with a top-rank FHD display that takes up 80% of the front face of the device.  This device also features Corning Gorilla 3 2.5D glass for protection and olephobic coating for easy cleaning.
 

Here are the SPECS:
Ulefone Gemini Pro
Display
Protection		 Size                 5.5-inch
Resolution    1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)
PPI                  401
Cover Glass   Corning® Gorilla® 3
Processor & Memory MediaTek Helio X27 processor
Deca Core, 2.6GHz
ARM® Cortex®-A72™ 2.6GHz x2 + ARM® Cortex®-A53™ 2.0GHz x4 + ARM® Cortex®-A53™1.6GHz x4
ARM Mali-T880 image processor
4GB RAM
64GB Storage (SD card Up to 256GB)
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera Rear camera     13MP RGB + 13MP Monochrome
                            IMX258 RGB sensor + IMX258 MONO sensor
                            ƒ/2.0 large aperture
                            Quad-LED flash
Features            Auto-HDR
                           Manual Control
Front camera   8 MP (Interpolated to 13MP)
                           LED flash
Touch ID Response speed      0.12s
Recognition angle   360°
Sensor                       Capacitive touch sensor
Memory                    5 fingerprints
Sensors Gyro Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Touch Sensor, Electronic Compass
Ports USB 2.0, Type-C
Dual nano-SIM slo
3.5 mm audio jack
Battery 3680mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Quick Charge           MediaTek Pump Express plus 2.0
                                   9V, 2A
Standby Time          450 Hours
Dimensions Height                     155mm
Width                      76.9mm
Thickness               8.45mm
Weight 181g (with battery)
 



"So, I think the same thing of the music industry. They can't say that they're losing money, you know what I'm saying. They just probably don't have the same surplus that they had." -- Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA



Latest Blog Posts
LG V20 One of the Most Underrated Smart Phone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 1, 2017, 6:16 AM
Nest Cam IQ – The Smart Camera that can Identify People
Elroy Bethell - May 31, 2017, 8:00 AM
Do you have Smartphone Thumb?
Elroy Bethell - May 30, 2017, 8:49 AM
Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?
Elroy Bethell - May 29, 2017, 8:18 AM
Robocop gets a Job – Dubai Puts Robot Police Officers on the Force
Elroy Bethell - May 26, 2017, 7:47 AM
Motorola claims that their battery tests would have exposed Samsung’s battery flaw.
Elroy Bethell - May 25, 2017, 6:26 AM
Windows 7 hardest hit by WannaCry worm
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:43 AM
Amazon adds live TV channels to Prime Video
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Next-Gen Broadcast TV – Better Free Over-the-Air TV
Elroy Bethell - May 22, 2017, 7:40 AM
California botulism outbreak linked to petrol station’s nacho cheese
Saimin Nidarson - May 21, 2017, 6:26 AM
The Best Android Apps
Saimin Nidarson - May 20, 2017, 6:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 get New Life as Galaxy Note “Fandom Edition” (FE)
Elroy Bethell - May 19, 2017, 5:24 AM
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki