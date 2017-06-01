|
The Gemini Pro is an elegant looking smartphone that features the Sony IMX258 dualistic Photography system.
These days, one of the most sort after features of any smartphone is the camera. A smartphone without a camera is like a car without wheels… not going anywhere. Ulefone seems to be making the right moves with the Gemini Pro that features dual 13MP cameras.
Gemini Pro (Source: Ulefone.com)
Photo Source: Ulefone
The special thing about Gemini Pro’s cameras is that they form the Sony IMX258 dualistic photography system. One camera is chromatic to capture colors while the other camera is monochrome to capture black and white colors. There is an algorithm that combines the shots for sharp details and vibrant colors for a true-to-life picture.
There is an app that comes with the camera which allows you to set camera modes such as refocus, 3D photo, live photo, professional mode, and beautification.
The Gemini Pro features the HELIO X27 chipset under the hood. The CPU is composed of two Cortex A72 2.6GHz cores and eight Cortex A53 cores. With that type of power, Gemini Pro can deliver seamless app and game performance without issue.
Ulefone Gemini Pro has been outfitted with a top-rank FHD display that takes up 80% of the front face of the device. This device also features Corning Gorilla 3 2.5D glass for protection and olephobic coating for easy cleaning.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Ulefone Gemini Pro
|
Display
Protection
|
Size 5.5-inch
Resolution 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)
PPI 401
Cover Glass Corning® Gorilla® 3
|
Processor & Memory
|
MediaTek Helio X27 processor
Deca Core, 2.6GHz
ARM® Cortex®-A72™ 2.6GHz x2 + ARM® Cortex®-A53™ 2.0GHz x4 + ARM® Cortex®-A53™1.6GHz x4
ARM Mali-T880 image processor
4GB RAM
64GB Storage (SD card Up to 256GB)
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|
Camera
|
Rear camera 13MP RGB + 13MP Monochrome
IMX258 RGB sensor + IMX258 MONO sensor
ƒ/2.0 large aperture
Quad-LED flash
Features Auto-HDR
Manual Control
Front camera 8 MP (Interpolated to 13MP)
LED flash
|
Touch ID
|
Response speed 0.12s
Recognition angle 360°
Sensor Capacitive touch sensor
Memory 5 fingerprints
|
Sensors
|
Gyro Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Touch Sensor, Electronic Compass
|
Ports
|
USB 2.0, Type-C
Dual nano-SIM slo
3.5 mm audio jack
|
Battery
|
3680mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Quick Charge MediaTek Pump Express plus 2.0
9V, 2A
Standby Time 450 Hours
|
Dimensions
|
Height 155mm
Width 76.9mm
Thickness 8.45mm
|
Weight
|
181g (with battery)
|
