

Gadgets Gemini Pro – Features Dual Camera & Deca Core

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

Gemini Pro (Source: Ulefone.com) The Gemini Pro is an elegant looking smartphone that features the Sony IMX258 dualistic Photography system.









Photo Source: Ulefone



The special thing about Gemini Pro’s cameras is that they form the Sony IMX258 dualistic photography system. One camera is chromatic to capture colors while the other camera is monochrome to capture black and white colors. There is an algorithm that combines the shots for sharp details and vibrant colors for a true-to-life picture.



There is an app that comes with the camera which allows you to set camera modes such as refocus, 3D photo, live photo, professional mode, and beautification.



The Gemini Pro features the HELIO X27 chipset under the hood. The CPU is composed of two Cortex A72 2.6GHz cores and eight Cortex A53 cores. With that type of power, Gemini Pro can deliver seamless app and game performance without issue.



Ulefone Gemini Pro has been outfitted with a top-rank FHD display that takes up 80% of the front face of the device. This device also features Corning Gorilla 3 2.5D glass for protection and olephobic coating for easy cleaning.





Here are the SPECS:

Ulefone Gemini Pro Display

Protection Size 5.5-inch

Resolution 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

PPI 401

Cover Glass Corning® Gorilla® 3 Processor & Memory MediaTek Helio X27 processor

Deca Core, 2.6GHz

ARM® Cortex®-A72™ 2.6GHz x2 + ARM® Cortex®-A53™ 2.0GHz x4 + ARM® Cortex®-A53™1.6GHz x4

ARM Mali-T880 image processor

4GB RAM

64GB Storage (SD card Up to 256GB) Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Camera Rear camera 13MP RGB + 13MP Monochrome

IMX258 RGB sensor + IMX258 MONO sensor

ƒ/2.0 large aperture

Quad-LED flash

Features Auto-HDR

Manual Control

Front camera 8 MP (Interpolated to 13MP)

LED flash Touch ID Response speed 0.12s

Recognition angle 360°

Sensor Capacitive touch sensor

Memory 5 fingerprints Sensors Gyro Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Touch Sensor, Electronic Compass Ports USB 2.0, Type-C

Dual nano-SIM slo

3.5 mm audio jack Battery 3680mAh Li-Polymer Battery

Quick Charge MediaTek Pump Express plus 2.0

9V, 2A

Standby Time 450 Hours Dimensions Height 155mm

Width 76.9mm

Thickness 8.45mm Weight 181g (with battery)

These days, one of the most sort after features of any smartphone is the camera. A smartphone without a camera is like a car without wheels… not going anywhere. Ulefone seems to be making the right moves with the Gemini Pro that features dual 13MP cameras.Photo Source: UlefoneThe special thing about Gemini Pro’s cameras is that they form the Sony IMX258 dualistic photography system. One camera is chromatic to capture colors while the other camera is monochrome to capture black and white colors. There is an algorithm that combines the shots for sharp details and vibrant colors for a true-to-life picture.There is an app that comes with the camera which allows you to set camera modes such as refocus, 3D photo, live photo, professional mode, and beautification.The Gemini Pro features the HELIO X27 chipset under the hood. The CPU is composed of two Cortex A72 2.6GHz cores and eight Cortex A53 cores. With that type of power, Gemini Pro can deliver seamless app and game performance without issue.Ulefone Gemini Pro has been outfitted with a top-rank FHD display that takes up 80% of the front face of the device. This device also features Corning Gorilla 3 2.5D glass for protection and olephobic coating for easy cleaning.Here are the SPECS:





"So, I think the same thing of the music industry. They can't say that they're losing money, you know what I'm saying. They just probably don't have the same surplus that they had." -- Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA